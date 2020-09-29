Hathras Incident Goes Beyond Cruelty, Culprits Must be Brought to Justice: Virat Kohli

The victim, a 20-year-old woman has succumbed to her injuries this morning in New Delhi.

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli came out in support of Manisha Valmiki, the victim of Hathras Gang rape who succumbed to her injuries in a Delhi hospital today. The 20-year-old was gang raped in UP’s Hathras by four upper caste men of the same village.

The woman suffered multiple fractures in an assault which has brought back the memories of 2012 Nirbhaya rape case. All the accused have now been arrested.

The skipper wrote: What happened in #Hathras is inhumane and goes beyond cruelty. Hope the culprits of this heinous crime will be brought to justice. #JusticeForManishaValmiki

Giving details of the incident, Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir had said the woman had gone to the fields with her mother on September 14 and went missing soon after. The teenager was later found brutally injured, with her tongue having a serious cut as she bit it while the accused attempted to strangulate her, according to the officer.

After her family members expressed their desire to take her to Delhi, she was referred to AIIMS on Monday morning, he said. Unfortunately she could not be revived.

This case has now in the spotlight of the national media and the opposition parties are making hue and cry over it.

Congress' UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi attacked the Yogi Adityanathh government over crime against women, saying that the accused were roaming around freely.

Earlier when 2012 Nirbhaya Case happened, several cricketers expressed deep anguish on social media sites. Following Kohli’s tweet, it is expected that some of the other big names of Indian cricket are likely to express their views on it.