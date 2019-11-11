‘Hats off Ranveer!’ – Kapil Dev Praises Ranveer Singh’s Natraj Shot in ‘83’

One of Kapil Dev’s trademark cricket shots during his playing days was the ‘Natraj shot’, where he would hop on one leg and pull the ball away with power.
So when ‘83’ star Ranveer Singh posted a picture of himself playing that shot in a still from the autobiographical movie on Dev, many wanted to know what the World Cup-winning former India captain thought of it.
Dev was clearly impressed, as he took to his Twitter account to praise the actor’s execution. “Hats off Ranveer,” he posted while quote-tweeting Ranveer’s original tweet.
Hats off Ranveer! https://t.co/bAH7pyBtE7— Kapil Dev (@therealkapildev) November 11, 2019
The film will reunite Ranveer with actress and wife Deepika Padukone, who will essay the role of Romi Dev, wife to cricketing legend Kapil Dev.
'83 will chronicle India's first-ever ICC World Cup win under Kapil's captainship, when the Men in Blue defied the odds to defeat West Indies in the final in 1983.
The much-awaited film will release on April 10, 2020.
Speaking about getting into the skin of the character he plays in the Kabir Khan-directed film, Ranveer told IANS: "Playing a living legend poses a unique set of challenges, and your approach to the preparation for that character has to be all the more intensive. And it has been.
“But at the same time, it has been very rewarding and fulfilling."
