Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

AFG AND WI IN IND, 3 ODIS, 2019 3rd ODI, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 11 November, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan *

138/5 (33.4)

Afghanistan
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

3rd ODI: AFG VS WI

live
AFG AFG
WI WI

Lucknow

11 Nov, 201914:00 IST

1st T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

14 Nov, 201918:00 IST

2nd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

16 Nov, 201918:00 IST

3rd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

17 Nov, 201918:00 IST

‘Hats off Ranveer!’ – Kapil Dev Praises Ranveer Singh’s Natraj Shot in ‘83’

One of Kapil Dev’s trademark cricket shots during his playing days was the ‘Natraj shot’, where he would hop on one leg and pull the ball away with power.

Cricketnext Staff |November 11, 2019, 3:19 PM IST
‘Hats off Ranveer!’ – Kapil Dev Praises Ranveer Singh’s Natraj Shot in ‘83’

One of Kapil Dev’s trademark cricket shots during his playing days was the ‘Natraj shot’, where he would hop on one leg and pull the ball away with power.

kapil-dev_0611getty_875

So when ‘83’ star Ranveer Singh posted a picture of himself playing that shot in a still from the autobiographical movie on Dev, many wanted to know what the World Cup-winning former India captain thought of it.

Dev was clearly impressed, as he took to his Twitter account to praise the actor’s execution. “Hats off Ranveer,” he posted while quote-tweeting Ranveer’s original tweet.

The film will reunite Ranveer with actress and wife Deepika Padukone, who will essay the role of Romi Dev, wife to cricketing legend Kapil Dev.

'83 will chronicle India's first-ever ICC World Cup win under Kapil's captainship, when the Men in Blue defied the odds to defeat West Indies in the final in 1983.

The much-awaited film will release on April 10, 2020.

Speaking about getting into the skin of the character he plays in the Kabir Khan-directed film, Ranveer told IANS: "Playing a living legend poses a unique set of challenges, and your approach to the preparation for that character has to be all the more intensive. And it has been.

“But at the same time, it has been very rewarding and fulfilling."

83Kapil DevNatraj ShotOff The FieldRanveer Singh

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Thu, 14 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sat, 16 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 17 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5264 263
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9072 259
see more