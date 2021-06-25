‘Have a Cup of Tea’: How Sachin Tendulkar Helped Sourav Ganguly Relax on Test Debut

Sourav Ganguly is regarded as one of the best captains in the world. In his international career June 22 is significant. On this day in 1996, he scored his first century in a Test match.

The match at Lord’s began on June 20 and Ganguly batted on June 21, the second day. His century, on the other hand, was completed on the third day.

On the 25th anniversary of his Test debut, he recalled an incident about the historic innings that cemented his image as a player.

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly told Star Sports that Lord’s has always been a special venue for him. This place holds a lot of memories for him. “Only a few people are given the opportunity to play their first Test at Lord’s. I recall fielding on point with the entire stadium packed to maximum capacity. I always felt special when I went to Lord’s for the first Test,” Ganguly said.

Ganguly added, “I had to bat at number three in that Test. On Saturday, the third day of the Test, I reached my century. Because the stadium was completely full, on my debut, nothing could have been more ideal. Every shot, I recall, was greeted with applause. I finished my 100 at the tea break.”

During the session, Ganguly narrated a unique story about Sachin Tendulkar. He described how Sachin de-stressed him before the first test. “I remember playing on 100 during the tea break and being more mentally exhausted than physically. It was my first century and it was my debut. I was wrapping tape around the bat’s handle. It had begun to soften as a result of the bouncy balls. Sachin approached me and said you rest, have a cup of tea," Ganguly recalled.

“When I got to the changing room, everyone was standing outside cheering me on because of my achievement,” Ganguly added.

Ganguly scored 131 runs in the debut test

In the first innings, England scored 344 runs. India’s first wicket fell early. After scoring 15 runs, Vikram Rathore was dismissed. Ganguly, who batted at number three, put in a brilliant 131-run effort. He had a total of 20 fours. India scored 429 runs in the first innings thanks to Ganguly’s effort, and the match was tied.

In 113 Tests, Ganguly scored 7212 runs at an average of above 42. He had 16 centuries and 35 half-centuries to his record.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here