Have a Role to Play in The Covid-19 Battle But More Must be Done for Us: U-19 Cricketer Atharva Ankolekar's Mother

The coronavirus pandemic has not only brought everyday life around the world to a grinding halt, but has also put a spotlight on people whose jobs are to ensure that everyday life runs daily, even when the world is facing a crisis.
The mother of India U-19 cricketer Atharva Ankolekar is one of those people. The 43-year-old is a bus conductor with BEST and she is working now as bus services in Mumbai, one of the worst-hit cities during the pandemic, have been resumed.
“I have to ensure essential staff, including BMC employees, police, doctors and nurses, reach their workplace on time. In the absence of trains, which are the city’s lifeline, these warriors depend on buses and on workers like me. I feel proud I have a role to play in this battle against COVID,” she told The Times of India.
She revealed that her son had stopped her from going to work due to the alarming rate at which cases were rising but that she had to start because they were being marked absent without leave.
“Due to the rising number of cases and deaths of BEST employees, Atharva was not letting me go to work. Our building too was sealed recently after a case here.
"But if we don’t go to work, we are marked absent without leave. Kaise chalega? I need my full salary. I somehow convinced him I had to continue with my job."
To make matters worse, she revealed that BEST employees are currently not getting any kind of insurance cover even after putting in the hard work during this pandemic.
“We have not been provided with any insurance cover. In the BMC or police department, the government at least provides an insurance cover of at least Rs 50 lakh, apart from providing a job to a family member.
"We have lost eight staffers so far due to Covid-19. If they had been provided with an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh, it would have been some measure of relief for their families.
“Nothing is more precious than life, but at least the family should get some support in case we don’t survive this crisis."
