Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: MAL VS HK

upcoming
MAL MAL
HK HK

Kuala Lumpur KAO

20 Feb, 202017:00 IST

1st Test: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Wellington BR

21 Feb, 202004:00 IST

2nd T20I: MAL VS HK

upcoming
MAL MAL
HK HK

Kuala Lumpur KAO

21 Feb, 202017:00 IST

1st T20I: SA VS AUS

upcoming
SA SA
AUS AUS

Johannesburg

21 Feb, 202021:30 IST

Have Ambitions of Playing Test Cricket in Future: Adil Rashid

He last represented England in Test matches 13 months ago in the West Indies and has not played any first-class cricket since.

IANS |February 19, 2020, 2:37 PM IST
Have Ambitions of Playing Test Cricket in Future: Adil Rashid

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has signed a white-ball contract with Yorkshire for the 2020 season. He has suffered with a persistent shoulder injury.

He last represented England in Test matches 13 months ago in the West Indies and has not played any first-class cricket since.

The 32-year-old is centrally contracted to England for limited-overs cricket, but the ECB's policy is to only consider players for Test selection if they have a red-ball county contract - thus barring him from a Test return for now.

"I am thrilled to sign this contract with my home club and look forward to this season's T20 campaign," said Rashid after England 2-1 victory over South Africa in the T20Is.

After struggling with a persistent shoulder injury, the lg-spinner is keen to manage his workload to give himself the best chance of helping England to T20 World Cup glory in Australia this October.

"I have decided to concentrate on white ball cricket this summer in the lead up to the T20 World Cup. This is due to an ongoing shoulder injury, so it is important for me to manage my workload to give me the best chance of remaining fit.

"Although I won't be playing red-ball cricket this summer, I still have ambitions of playing Test cricket in the future," he added.

Rashid has so far represented England in 19 Tests in which he has picked 60 wickets.

adil rashidEngland Test cricket

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Thu, 20 Feb, 2020

HK v MAL
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Wellington BR

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Fri, 21 Feb, 2020

HK v MAL
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 21 Feb, 2020

AUS v SA
Johannesburg All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
see more