Have Asked Rishabh to Try a Few Things While Keeping: Saha
There is a lot of talk about Wriddhiman Saha competing with Rishabh Pant for a place in the Indian team. But the seasoned wicketkeeper, rated as one of the best in the business, says he is always looking to tell his younger colleague on how to get better behind the stumps. In fact, Saha wants to make it clear that there is no rivalry and the pair get along very well.
