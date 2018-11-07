Have Chopped & Changed the Team Way Too Much in Last Couple of Years: Michael Hussey

Loading...
"There have been some concerning things happening over the last couple of years that I think have certainly affected the team," Hussey told Adelaide radio station 5AA. "We have chopped and changed the team way too much in the last couple of years.
"In fact, I think other than Sri Lanka we have made more changes than any other country in the whole world.
"And that doesn't help a team settle and gain continuity and gain a bit of trust with each other. Some of that (change) has been circumstantial with injuries and different tours and things like that. But I think that's been one of the things that's affected the team."
Australia's last ODI series win came against Pakistan in January 2017, after which selectors have picked 31 different players. During this period, Sri Lanka have tried 41 players in 45 ODIs, while Windies have gone with 34 players in 37 games.
Australia have lost 17 of their last 19 ODIs and are currently trailing 0-1 against South Africa in a three-match series.
"Good teams have … that core group that have stuck together over a long period of time," Hussey said.
"I would just really back the group that they have got there now. Yes, Ok, they're not doing the job at the moment. But if we just stick with them, we know they're all good players, let them grow together ... then hopefully we will start to see some improvement."
The 43-year-old also said it's not going to be easy for Justin Langer to coach Australia in all the three formats down the road.
"I think longer term, it's just going to be impossible to do all three jobs," Hussey said. "It's just too hard. There's too much that goes into just one of those jobs, let alone doing all three.
"Where the team is at … he just wanted to grab all three teams and try and get a bit of uniformity about how things are going to run and set his standards for all three teams."
First Published: November 7, 2018, 6:00 PM IST