Have Customised Training Chart, But Not possible to Have Regimented Exercise in Apartment: Saha

There are two doting dads in South Kolkata's Saha household. There is "younger dad" Wriddhiman, who recently became father for the second time and is tending to his infant son Anve .And there is Wriddhiman's father Prashanta, who is also performing his parental duty—ensuring that India's most technically accomplished wicketkeeper's hand-eye co-ordination remains top notch. Saha senior is helping his son with 'keeping drills inside their spacious South City apartment.
"Whatever drills possible in the confines of my apartment, I am doing that. So I do a lot of hand-eye coordination drills which are a must for 'keepers. At times, I am throwing a softball against the wall and catching to get the feel," Wriddhiman said. "At times, my father [Prashanta Saha] is helping me inside the flat," he said. Is there enough space to manoeuvre and catch? Luckily for Saha, there is. "Yes, I can move sideways and catch."
Asked if this forced break feels like the time he nursed a shoulder surgery in 2018-19, Saha said that it's better than that phase. "That time [post surgery], I couldn't keep for months because of surgery but here if I want I can do my 'keeping drills. "Look, it's not that I am not in touch. It's not that you get completely out of touch during lockdown. Yes, running is the thing that I am not able to do because of lockdown. "So that's a wait. Now inside our apartment complex, they are allowing us to walk in evenings."
While Nick Webb has given customised training charts to everyone, Saha said that he has some equipment but it's not possible to have a regimented exercise routine inside the apartment with a young family. "Yes, I have some normal equipment. Obviously, not like a whole gym. Since family is here, I am training as much I am able to. I don't have a specific duration of training."
While coaches are speaking about a time frame of six to eight weeks to return to competitive match fitness, Saha said that he wouldn't individually want to put a time-frame on his match-readiness. "Bowlers, pacers in particular yes, they would need time proper running, hitting the lengths, getting the pace up there, it takes time. Batsmen won't take that much time. I can't say you can put a timeline as such," Saha, 35, who has played 37 Tests, said.
