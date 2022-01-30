Have Full Expectation That Rohit Sharma Will Take Indian Team to Newer Heights: Kohli's Childhood Coach Rajkumar Sharma

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma feels that there is no contender apart from Rohit Sharma to become India’s next Test captain. Kohli relinquished the Test captaincy following India’s 1-2 series defeat to South Africa earlier this month. His decision shocked the cricketing world as BCCI wasn’t prepared for the big transition in red-ball cricket. Earlier, Kohli quit the T20I captaincy after the 2021 T20 WC, while he was removed as ODI skipper as the selectors wanted a single captain in white-ball formats.

Rajkumar heaped huge praise on Rohit and said he has great expectations from the 34-year-old to take the Indian cricket team to newer heights.

“I don’t think there is any contender apart from Rohit Sharma because there is no other player whose place is certain in all three formats. So I believe he is the better choice and he has done excellent captaincy in the IPL and whenever he has got a chance for the Indian team. I have full expectation that he will take the Indian team to newer heights," Rajkumar told India News.

Rohit is the frontrunner to become India’s next Test captain, while names of Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul are also in contention for the position.

Rajkumar further gave his opinion on the team selections for the upcoming West Indies series, where India will host them for 3 ODIs and as many T20Is. He feels that every captain and coach want a particular team and selectors backed them which should happen.

“Every captain has his own choice and every captain desires to get the players he wants and generally that happens as well. It becomes easy if Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid are on the same page, if the captain and coach want a particular team, the selectors feel it right to give them that team. This should happen also and I feel that will happen as well," he added.

Fit-again Rohit will return to lead the Indian team in the West Indies series which will start from February 6. While the selectors will announce the next Test captain before the red-ball series against Sri Lanka.

