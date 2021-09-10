Have India Won the Series After 5th Test is Cancelled, or Does a Forfeit Lead to 2-2 Draw?

India vs England fifth Test at Old Trafford has been cancelled ‘due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside Indian camp’ after one of India’s junior support staff was tested positive one day before the start of the Test match. What could have been a thrilling finish to what had been a sensational Test series, now comes to an abrupt end with no clarity on whether, India, on account of leading the series 2-1 have won this series, or, unable to field a team, have forfeited this game, thus handing the match to England and drawing the series 2-2.

A series win will be a fantastic result for India and for Virat Kohli even if it comes under such dramatic circumstances, however, in a press release, the England Cricket Board had mentioned that India are unable to field a team and will instead forfeit the game. However, that statement was soon amended and the line about forfeiting the game was removed. The initial release led to the assumption that India had given up their 2-1 advantage, handing the match to England.

But, an amended statement clearly indicates that ECB’s media team jumped the gun while sending the release and the fate of the series is still hanging in a balance with possibly ECB and BCCI in discussion on how to go about it. It was earlier reported that the match may be postponed by a day or two, but with the IPL schedule to start in nine days’ time, the window for postponing the Test match was of just one day and with members of the Indian team reluctant to take the field for the 5th Test of Friday, it was looking like the match would be called off.

But, what it means now is ECB and BCCI have a choice of 1. shaking hands and leave the series as is, meaning India take the series 2-1; 2. BCCI forfeits the game and leaves the England shores with a drawn series or 3. find a window in the busy itinerary to play the final Test. For the third option, India are touring England next year in June for a white-ball tour and they could try and squeeze this Test on that tour as a one-off Test ot play it in place of the T20I series.

The point to note here is, the World Test Championship is already on and no team would like to lose points without even playing. While for both England and India a closure to the series will be of paramount importance, they would not like to lose out on the WTC points. With the IPL scheduled to begin September 19 and then T20 World set to start shortly afterward, playing this Test in the near future definitely seems impossible. And with Indian players reluctant to take the field at Old Trafford, England would not concede the series; and India clearly are not in a mood to forfeit also.

