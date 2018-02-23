Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 23, 2018, 3:05 PM IST
Have Learnt a Lot From Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers, Reveals Steve Smith

New Delhi: Australia skipper Steve Smith is one of the best batsman in the world right now and he has said that to stay on the top of the pile, one has to continuously chop and change his game and has to learn from fellow great players to improve his game.

In a chat with Cricket Australia, Smith revealed that he has learnt from the likes of the Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and AB De Villiers a lot, despite not being 'best buds' with either of them. It seems that the whole 'brain fade' saga hasn't stopped Smith from showing respect for his Indian counterpart.

"I look at some of the best players around the world and sometimes I do try and bat like them. Little bit of Virat (Kohli) and the way he plays spin, his hands and the way he hits the ball through the off-side. Probably learnt a little bit out of that. I just try and learn. These guys are best players in the world for a reason. You try and get whatever you can out of them," Smith was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"In places like India, for instance, I open my hands up a little bit. I don't feel that I can get nicked off (caught behind the wicket) quite as easily in India as opposed to somewhere like Australia or South Africa. So I open up different parts of the ground," he added.

Speaking about De Villiers and Kane Williamson, Smith revealed that he tried to copy their respective batting styles in the past as well.

"I've copied a bit of what AB de Villiers does. The way I go back and across to open myself up and set myself for the shots. More so when the ball is reversing. A few years ago I tried to bat like Kane Williamson and play the ball really late," he reminisced.

This is very high praise for the three batting maestros of the game, coming from a batsman who is sitting pretty at the top of the pile as far as Test cricket is concerned.

Meanwhile, after leading his side to a thumping win over England in the recently-concluded Ashes, Smith will look to continue his stunning form in South Africa as well, where the two teams are scheduled to play four Tests, starting March 1.


AB de VilliersKane WilliamsonSmith Kohlisouth africa vs australia 2018steve smithvirat kohli
First Published: February 23, 2018, 2:45 PM IST

