Have Learnt a Lot From Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers, Reveals Steve Smith

In a chat with Cricket Australia, Smith revealed that he has learnt from the likes of the Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and AB De Villiers a lot, despite not being 'best buds' with either of them. It seems that the whole 'brain fade' saga hasn't stopped Smith from showing respect for his Indian counterpart.
"I look at some of the best players around the world and sometimes I do try and bat like them. Little bit of Virat (Kohli) and the way he plays spin, his hands and the way he hits the ball through the off-side. Probably learnt a little bit out of that. I just try and learn. These guys are best players in the world for a reason. You try and get whatever you can out of them," Smith was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
"In places like India, for instance, I open my hands up a little bit. I don't feel that I can get nicked off (caught behind the wicket) quite as easily in India as opposed to somewhere like Australia or South Africa. So I open up different parts of the ground," he added.
Speaking about De Villiers and Kane Williamson, Smith revealed that he tried to copy their respective batting styles in the past as well.
"I've copied a bit of what AB de Villiers does. The way I go back and across to open myself up and set myself for the shots. More so when the ball is reversing. A few years ago I tried to bat like Kane Williamson and play the ball really late," he reminisced.
This is very high praise for the three batting maestros of the game, coming from a batsman who is sitting pretty at the top of the pile as far as Test cricket is concerned.
Meanwhile, after leading his side to a thumping win over England in the recently-concluded Ashes, Smith will look to continue his stunning form in South Africa as well, where the two teams are scheduled to play four Tests, starting March 1.
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
First Published: February 23, 2018, 2:45 PM IST