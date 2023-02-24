'Have to Enjoy These Moments And Cash in as Much as I Can': Harry Brook on His Sublime Form

England’s Harry Brook said he was determined to “cash in" and enjoy the moment after hitting an unbeaten 184 against New Zealand in the second Test on Friday.

The 24-year-old plundered his fourth century in only his sixth Test match to put England in full control in Wellington.

His innings was all the more remarkable as Brook came to the crease with England wobbling at 21-3 inside the first seven overs at the Basin Reserve.

Also Read: Pat Cummins to Miss 3rd Test, Steve Smith Named Australia Captain

He shared in an unbeaten partnership of 294 with Joe Root, who was on 101 when rain intervened to end the action early on day one with England on 315-3.

“There are good times at the minute," said Yorkshire-born Brook.

“But just around the corner could be a bad time, so you have to enjoy these moments and cash in as much as I can."

He made his Test debut last September, but has already chalked up four centuries including three on the tour of Pakistan last December.

“One thing I have worked on the last few years is trying to stay as level-headed as possible," he said.

“We still have another four days (of the second Test) to go, but it has been a good few months."

Brook was player of the match when England won the first test last week in Mount Maunganui as his back-to-back half-centuries helped them to a 267-run victory.

Brook said he would limit his celebrations on Friday night to “Facetiming my girlfriend and parents".

However, he could not resist a smile when it was pointed out that his average in Test cricket is just over 100.

“I am sure that will come down very quickly, but like I said a few times now, I am just trying to enjoy the moment," he said.

Get the latest Cricket News here