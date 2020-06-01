Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Have Tried Longer Run-up and Speed is Still Same, So Why Run so Much: Bumrah

India bowler Jasprit Bumrah is considered one of the best in the business, across all formats. His ability to bowl quick and accurately gets him wickets in heaps.

Cricketnext Staff |June 1, 2020, 9:33 AM IST
Have Tried Longer Run-up and Speed is Still Same, So Why Run so Much: Bumrah

India bowler Jasprit Bumrah is considered one of the best in the business, across all formats. His ability to bowl quick and accurately gets him wickets in heaps.

His unconventional bowling action is something that has caught the attention of many experts, which make them to believe that it is one the reasons for his monumental success in such a short span of time. But this action also leaves him injury prone.

Talking to Ian Bishop and Shaun Pollock on an ICC Podcast, Bumrah talked about the reason behind his unique action.

“Basically, I have never been coached a lot. No professional coaching or camps. Till date, everything is self-taught, everything, through TV, videos. There is no proper reason for action,” Bumrah said.

“I have never really listened to people who told that action needs to be changed, kept on developing on strengths if I could have self belief,” the 27-year-old added.

Also the reason for such an action was, “Playing in backyard," he explained.

"My run-up is because of that as we didn’t have so much of space, so this (8 step run up) is the longest that you could have had, may be this could have been the case,” he added.

“I have tried longer run-up and nothing changes, speed is still the same so why to run so much,” the bowler further said.

Earlier talking to Cricbuzz, Bishop had said, he believed that all fast bowlers must have long, flowing run-ups to generate speed but Bumrah does it with a 'stuttering, short run'.

"I grew up on the history of the game and coming through, I had this whole concept of a fast bowler as someone with a long flowing run; someone like Wes Hall, Sir Richard Hadlee, Denniss Lillee, the Marshalls, the Holdings, so on and so forth. And Jasprit is exactly the opposite: it is a stuttering, short run," Bishop told Cricbuzz.

Ian Bishopiccjasprit bumrahshaun pollock

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more