India bowler Jasprit Bumrah is considered one of the best in the business, across all formats. His ability to bowl quick and accurately gets him wickets in heaps.
His unconventional bowling action is something that has caught the attention of many experts, which make them to believe that it is one the reasons for his monumental success in such a short span of time. But this action also leaves him injury prone.
Talking to Ian Bishop and Shaun Pollock on an ICC Podcast, Bumrah talked about the reason behind his unique action.
“Basically, I have never been coached a lot. No professional coaching or camps. Till date, everything is self-taught, everything, through TV, videos. There is no proper reason for action,” Bumrah said.
“I have never really listened to people who told that action needs to be changed, kept on developing on strengths if I could have self belief,” the 27-year-old added.
Also the reason for such an action was, “Playing in backyard," he explained.
"My run-up is because of that as we didn’t have so much of space, so this (8 step run up) is the longest that you could have had, may be this could have been the case,” he added.
“I have tried longer run-up and nothing changes, speed is still the same so why to run so much,” the bowler further said.
Earlier talking to Cricbuzz, Bishop had said, he believed that all fast bowlers must have long, flowing run-ups to generate speed but Bumrah does it with a 'stuttering, short run'.
"I grew up on the history of the game and coming through, I had this whole concept of a fast bowler as someone with a long flowing run; someone like Wes Hall, Sir Richard Hadlee, Denniss Lillee, the Marshalls, the Holdings, so on and so forth. And Jasprit is exactly the opposite: it is a stuttering, short run," Bishop told Cricbuzz.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Have Tried Longer Run-up and Speed is Still Same, So Why Run so Much: Bumrah
India bowler Jasprit Bumrah is considered one of the best in the business, across all formats. His ability to bowl quick and accurately gets him wickets in heaps.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings