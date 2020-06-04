Australia skipper Meg Lanning has made up her mind on her WBBL future, but keeping mum until Cricket Australia begins to start signing new deals.
There is a lot of talk of Lanning leaving Perth Scorchers, and rejoining Melbourne Stars for the next season under new coach Trent Woodhill, according to The West Australia.
“In my mind, I’ve worked out what I want to do,” Lanning told reporters on Thursday.
“But obviously with the embargo period still in place, nothing official can take place.”
Lanning had joined Scorchers on a three-year deal ahead of season three, also taking up the role of a mentor.
After a busy schedule last year, Lanning wants to come back home.
“I really enjoyed my time in Perth for the three years,” she said.
“It’s just weighing up whether I’m willing to spend six weeks, or four weeks ... away from home again or (being) back in Melbourne potentially.”
In fact Melbourne have been struggling without the 28-year-old too and have been in the bottom two for the last three years.
For now the timing and schedule of WBBL remains uncertain due to coronavirus.
But with the prospect of no crowd matches, there could potentially be BBL-WBBL double headers on consecutive days too.
But Lanning is hopeful that it would not impact the popularity of the women's game.
“I don’t think it’ll be a massive impact,” Lanning said.
“Luckily for us, it was actually the last big tournament that got played.
“It’s sort of the last one in everyone’s memories and it was such a great event. Hopefully, it’s not all lost.”
Have Worked Out What I Want to do: Meg Lanning on Uncertain Perth Future

