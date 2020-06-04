Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Have Worked Out What I Want to do: Meg Lanning on Uncertain Perth Future

Australia skipper Meg Lanning has made up her mind on her WBBL future, but keeping mum until Cricket Australia begins to start signing new deals.

Cricketnext Staff |June 4, 2020, 9:04 AM IST
Have Worked Out What I Want to do: Meg Lanning on Uncertain Perth Future

Australia skipper Meg Lanning has made up her mind on her WBBL future, but keeping mum until Cricket Australia begins to start signing new deals.

There is a lot of talk of Lanning leaving Perth Scorchers, and rejoining Melbourne Stars for the next season under new coach Trent Woodhill, according to The West Australia.

“In my mind, I’ve worked out what I want to do,” Lanning told reporters on Thursday.

“But obviously with the embargo period still in place, nothing official can take place.”

Lanning had joined Scorchers on a three-year deal ahead of season three, also taking up the role of a mentor.

After a busy schedule last year, Lanning wants to come back home.

“I really enjoyed my time in Perth for the three years,” she said.

“It’s just weighing up whether I’m willing to spend six weeks, or four weeks ... away from home again or (being) back in Melbourne potentially.”

In fact Melbourne have been struggling without the 28-year-old too and have been in the bottom two for the last three years.

For now the timing and schedule of WBBL remains uncertain due to coronavirus.

But with the prospect of no crowd matches, there could potentially be BBL-WBBL double headers on consecutive days too.

But Lanning is hopeful that it would not impact the popularity of the women's game.

“I don’t think it’ll be a massive impact,” Lanning said.

“Luckily for us, it was actually the last big tournament that got played.

“It’s sort of the last one in everyone’s memories and it was such a great event. Hopefully, it’s not all lost.”

cricket australiaMeg LanningMelbourne StarsPerth ScorchersWBBL

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more