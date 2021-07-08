Have You Met Agastya Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s New Friend?

Natasa Stankovic is spending some quality time with her son Agastya Pandya. The mother and son duo are currently vacationing at an undisclosed location. For the last couple of days, Hardik Pandya’s lady love has been sharing pictures from her vacation. In one of her Instagram Stories, she shared a photo with Agastya and the two are seen petting a beautiful bird in a cage. She is wearing a grey sleeveless top with light grey lowers, while her son is clad in a blue t-shirt and a pair of brown shorts. Natasa has captioned the picture as, “Hello, friend”. Even though the photo is no longer in her Instagram Stories, a Natasa and Hardik fan page has shared it on their timeline.

In one of her posts, she has shared a carousel of photos of her and Agastyaalong with her parents, Goran Stankovic and Radmila Stankovic as they are exploring a beautiful place. The open area is not only green and serene but is also a home to some very cute animals. She is dressed in a comfortable vacay outfit that includes a blue top and black lower. The stunner has completed her look with a pair of classy and simple sandals with a quirky pair of sunglasses. Agastya, on the other hand, looks all touristy in a striped t-shirt and black lower. He is also wearing a cutehat to beat the heat.

Natasa has kept the caption basic and simple with just ahashtag “happiness." Her sister-in-law and Krunal Pandaya’s wife Pankhuri Sharma and Indian cricketer KL Rahul have expressed their emotions in the comments section of the post. Hardik too reacted to the stunning post by writing, “Miss you both." He is currently in Colombo for a white-ball series against Sri Lanka which is scheduled to begin from July 13.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here