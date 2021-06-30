Have You Seen Akshar Patel’s Latest Candid Picture by Delhi Capitals?

Akshar Patel, the all rounder cricketer of Delhi Capitals has reposted a quirky image of himself from the team’s official handle on Instagram. In the snap, he has a naughty smile on his face. The cricketer is clad in smart casuals. He is wearing a pair of white shorts with a dark green t-shirt and a cap. In the picture he can be spotted standing between two pillars. One can also spot a drool worthy chocolate cake kept on the table along with a cake knife, cutlery and tissues.

The Delhi Capitals shared the image asking the team’s fans their point of view if they saw someone looking at the cake, the way Akshar does. The caption of the post read, “POV: You catch @akshar.patel sneaking up to eat your birthday cake. What would you do?” Many netizens left funny answers in the comments section. Some users also suggested that they would go for a cake smash session while quite a few ended up commenting on how cute the all-rounder cricketer looks in the picture.

Recently, the cricketer also shared a carousel of images from his trip to Scotland’s Isle of Skye. In the series, Akshar can be spotted in various natural backgrounds. In one of the photos he is also seen sitting on a rock and is playing with the river water. He has opted for comfortable clothing while touring the beautiful location. The cricketer has worn black hoodie and a pair of shorts along with smart sneakers and a pair of sunglasses. His virtual fam has showered their love in the comments section. One of his fans went on to the extent of suggesting that he should try his hand in Gujarati films.

Currently, the Delhi Capitals team is at the top of the point table of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The team have won six out of eight matches till now and have a total of 12 points. In the last match that the team played before the series got postponed they were on the winning end. Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets on April 29.

