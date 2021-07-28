Have You Seen Athiya Shetty’s Latest Pic With KL Rahul From England?

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have long been rumoured to have been dating. They have not confirmed the speculations, but pictures of the duo keep surfacing on social media that only gives more wind to the rumours. Recently, a new picture has been shared by Ishant Sharma’s wife, Pratima where Athiya can be seen with Rahul in a rather candid pose. This is the second photo of theirs that has surfaced online in recent weeks. Earlier, Athiya and KL Rahul shared photos with a common friend dropping hints about them hanging out together in England.

In this current pic, Athiya can be seen clicking the selfie, whereas KL Rahul, Ishant, Pratima Singh and Rajal Arora can be seen smiling for the camera. “Raho main unse mulakat ho gayi (sic),” Pratima captioned the post. She

A few days ago, Athiya had posted a pic from the streets of London with a popsicle in her hand. What had the attention of most Instagram users was her tee. Many pointed out that KL Rahul has been sported wearing the T-shirt. Did Athiya borrow it for him? We cannot confirm it but see for yourself.

The two of them had come together for an ad that impressed their fans. The chemistry between the Team India batsman and the actress was for all to see.

Athiya’s father Bollywood Sunil Shetty was also asked about the ad and their relationship. “As far as the ad goes I mean it is an international brand and they chose to take the two of them as ambassadors. I think they look brilliant together. They are a good-looking couple, na? So, it totally works from a brand perspective. And I must say, they look good together, well, in the ad (laughs!)," Sunil Shetty was as quoted as saying.

KL Rahul has been in fine form in England and scored a century in the practice game. He looks all set to get a go in the Test series against England.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here