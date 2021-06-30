Have You Seen This Picture of MS Dhoni at a Cricket Ground in Himachal Pradesh?

The legendary MS Dhoni was in Himachal Pradesh recently where he was vacationing with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. The pictures of the trio having fun in the hills went viral on social media with Sakshi regularly keeping fans posted about their outings.

Now, a picture has emerged of Dhoni who is smiling while standing on what appears to be a cricket pitch in a village near Shimla. Reportedly, Apart from the Dhoni family, nine other persons were also part of the holiday in the Ratnari village for five days.

Sakshi had shared several pictures and clips from their time in Himachal and was so impressed by the natural beauty and simple locals that she promised to return for another sojourn.

In a couple of months’ time though Dhoni will be gearing up for the next phase of the suspended IPL 2021 which is set to resume in the UAE. The T20 league came to a shuddering halt in the first week of May when multiple cases of coronavirus began emerging inside the various team bubbles.

There were speculations that the season may have to be cancelled altogether but the BCCI later announced that the remainder of the tournament will indeed be completed but due to the coronavirus situation and monsoon season in India, the matches will be played in UAE across three venues.

Dhoni’s IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings though endured a poor season when the entire league was held in the middle-east last year as they finished second-last - their worst performance in the league’s history.

However, this time around, CSK, a former three-time IPL winners, put up a vastly improved show and were at the second spot in the standings when the league was suspended abruptly.

