'Haven't Been for 6 Years or So': Australia Pacer Puts His Name for IPL 2022 Mega Auction

Australia pacer Mitchel Starc has said he is considering putting his name in the players’ auction for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The left-arm quick last represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), a franchise for which he had played 27 matches. However, he hasn’t participated in the league for a long time now.

In a conversation with cricket.com.au, Starc said he has decided to put himself in contention to get some match time in the shortest format prior to the T20 World Cup 2022.

“I’ve got two days to get my paperwork in, so that might be something to do today before training. I’ve not put my name down just yet, but I’ve got a couple more days to decide on that. It’s certainly on the table regardless of what the schedule has got coming up," cricket.com.au quoted Starc as saying.

“I haven’t been for six years or so. Obviously, with a heavy weighting towards T20s over the last period of time and the World Cup coming up later this year, that’s one to take into consideration as well. There’s a bit going on with scheduling and what-not to get our heads around, certainly for us multi-format players,” he added.

On Tuesday, the IPL Governing Council in a meeting decided that the IPL auction would be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. “Yes, the auction will be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13," said IPL chairman Brijesh Patel.

He also confirmed that TATA will replace VIVO as the title sponsors for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

