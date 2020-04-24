Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Haven't Heard Anything From MS Dhoni Since World Cup: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma feels the best way forward is to directly ask Dhoni.

IANS |April 24, 2020, 6:32 PM IST
Haven't Heard Anything From MS Dhoni Since World Cup: Rohit Sharma

There have been a lot of talks about the fate of former India skipper M.S. Dhoni especially with the IPL being postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak as head coach Ravi Shastri had said that the league would decide if Dhoni will play in the World T20 later in the year. Rohit Sharma feels the best way forward is to directly ask Dhoni.

Speaking on an Instagram live session with Harbhajan Singh, Rohit said: "When MS Dhoni is not playing cricket, he goes out of radar. He goes underground. Whoever wants to know, you can directly go to him, you know he stays in Ranchi. You can't go now but after the lockdown, you take a car, bike or flight go to his place and ask him ‘What are you going to do? Will you play or not?'.

"We don't know what's happening with him. We haven't heard any news about him. The last match of the World Cup was in July. From there, till now we haven't heard anything I have no idea."

Earlier, Shastri had said: "It all depends on when he starts playing and how he is playing during the IPL. What are the other people doing with the wicket-keeping gloves or what is the form of those players as opposed to Dhoni's form. The IPL becomes a massive tournament because that could be the last tournament after which more or less your 15 is decided.

"There might be one player who might be there and thereabouts in case of an injury or whatever. But your team I would say would be known after the IPL. What I would say is rather than speculating of who is where, wait for the IPL to get over and then you are in a position to take a call on who are the best 17 in the country."

