'Haven't Heard From ECB': Sharmila Tagore on Pataudi Trophy Ceremony

India beat England by a comprehensive margin of 157 runs in the fourth Test at the Oval and with this victory, they lead England 2-1 in the 5-match series. The side looks in good form and after their remarkable performance at Lord’s and the Oval, Virat Kohli and team are favourites to go all the way and clinch the 5-match series. The 5th match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The Marylebone Cricket Club started the Pataudi Trophy in 2007 to mark 75 years of the first Test match played between India and England in 1932. India won the Pataudi Trophy for the first time in 2007.

India now needs to win this game if they have to clinch the trophy. However, if England wins the final match and draws the series, the trophy will remain with the previous winner which is England. Team India has lost their last three series in England in 2011, 2014 and 2018. The fifth and final Test match will be played from September 10 at Old Trafford.

Back in 2018, the wife of the late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Sharmila Tagore, was invited by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to hand over the winners trophy. However, she has not been invited this year, news she confirmed to Deccan Chronicle. “I have not heard from the ECB,” she was reported as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

India came from behind in The Oval Test to register a remarkable win. After having conceded a lead of 99 in the first innings, the Indian batters posted a mammoth total in their second innings and then the bowlers bowled out England for 210 on the final day to script what was India’s second victory at The Oval.

