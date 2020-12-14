Haven't Seen Home in Six Months, Been Going Bubble to Bubble Non-Stop: Jason Holder

Jason Holder is unsure when he will set foot in Barbados again as he bounces from one biosecure bubble to another, but after the COVID-19 pandemic took a huge bite out of his pay packet the West Indies skipper wants to grab every opportunity that comes his way.

All-rounder Holder, whose side were beaten by an innings and 12 runs by New Zealand early on the fourth day of the second test at the Basin Reserve on Monday, said 2020 had been tough going.

“It has been a tough year,” Holder told reporters. “Not just for the team but for me personally.

“I haven’t seen home in six months now. I have been going non-stop.”

Holder led his side on their tour of England in July, which was held in a biosecure bubble, then took part in the Caribbean Premier League, which was played entirely in a hub format in Trinidad.

He then travelled to the United Arab Emirates for the Indian Premier League before joining up with West Indies in New Zealand for the test portion of his side’s tour.

Each trip required stays in isolation as well as abiding by strict COVID-19 protocols.

After arriving in New Zealand the team had to spend 14 days in mandatory isolation and while they have more freedom of movement here, life in the bubble environment is challenging.

“Going from bubble to bubble and being isolated into a hotel room ... it sometimes get smaller and smaller by the second,” added the 2.01m Holder.

Holder’s globe trotting has partly been financially driven after the West Indies board announced in July it was imposing a 50% pay cut for players due to the pandemic.

“It’s a situation where you’re still trying to make a living and make use of every opportunity you get,” said Holder, who now heads to Australia for the Big Bash League before joining the West Indies for their tour of Bangladesh in January.

“At this point I am still enjoying it. Still enjoying moving around.

“I’m trying to make use of every opportunity I get and hope it works out for me.”