'Haven't Seen The Kohli Whom We Saw 2-3 Years Back': Ex-India Pacer On Virat's Struggling Form

Virat Kohli losing his wicket to Lungi Ngidi extended his wait for the 71st international century On Sunday. The opening day of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion witnessed him poking a delivery that was pitched way outside the off-stump. Mulder took a great catch at the first slip and the Indian skipper was out for 35.

Kohli arrived at the crease after India no. 3, Cheteshwar Pujara, was undone by Ngidi for a golden duck. The former looked in a good space and went on to stitch an 82-run stand with his deputy KL Rahul for the third wicket. But once again, a poor shot ended his well-controlled innings.

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra spoke about a specific pattern in Kohli’s dismissals. Speaking with Cricbuzz, the former left-arm quick said the Indian captain has got four fifties in the longest format of the game this year but needs to convert them into triple figures.

“You expect runs from someone like Kohli. He would be unhappy with his performance. But if you look at the stats, Kohli has scored runs in the previous away series in England conditions. He has the hunger to score hundreds and double hundreds and he would be a bit unhappy with himself today.

“Looking at the way he’s been dismissed, it’s a bit of concern. South Africa bowlers made Kohli play a loose shot and this has been a problem lately. Kohli has been giving his wickets to bowlers. Looking at today’s dismissal, we understand how Kohli has been out facing swinging deliveries aimed around the fourth stump. In such cases, you need the batter to leave those deliveries; we saw that from KL Rahul today,” said Nehra on Cricbuzz.

“You expect Kohli to play those 135-150 kmph deliveries on the front foot but when the ball starts moving and bounces too, any player would face difficulties. We haven’t seen the Kohli whom we saw 2-3 years back. But once he gets out of this zone, he will be unstoppable. But Kohli’s mentality and understanding of the game will help him score that much-awaited knock. He had scored 74 in the Adelaide Test against Australia this year and another such knock isn’t far away,” he added.

India dominated the Proteas on the opening day of the first Test by mounting a total of 272 for 3. Rahul remained unbeaten on 122 while Ajinkya Rahane was not out on 40.

