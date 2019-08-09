Cricket Australia (CA) Chairman Earl Eddings has ruled out any current possibility of Steve Smith leading the side again as ban ends next year. Smith was suspended from playing for Australia for 12 months and he was handed an additional one year ban from captaining the side for his role in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town last year.
Smith meanwhile, returned to Australia's Test squad and slammed two centuries in Edgbaston to power Australia to a 251-run win in the first Ashes Test.
"It's not even on our radar. We've got a captain doing a great job. Steve has just come back into the side. We haven't even thought about it or mentioned it at board meetings," Eddings was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.
"We're just glad that (Smith, Warner and Bancroft) are back. That's been a focus, getting the boys back into the team. And getting them playing the right way, which they are. So that's not our focus," he added.
"We're just happy they're doing well and happy to get them back in the side. Tim is captaining really well. It's not on the board agenda," he further said.
After Smith's suspension, Wicket-keeper-batsman Tim Paine was handed the responsibility to lead Australia in the longest format of the game.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Haven't Thought about Smith Leading Again: CA Chairman
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | August 7, 2019, 7:47 PM IST
Ashes 2019 | Smith Showed Kind of Mental Strength He Has: McGrath
Cricketnext Staff | August 7, 2019, 3:57 PM IST
Ashes 2019 | Ponting Bats For Lyon In T20s, Compares Siddle With McGrath
Cricketnext Staff | August 8, 2019, 12:53 PM IST
Cricket Australia Sets Testosterone Limit for Transgender Players
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 11 Aug, 2019
IND v WIPort of Spain
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019
NZ v SLGalle
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019
AUS v ENGLord's
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019
PNG v OMALord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings