Haven't Thought about Smith Leading Again: CA Chairman

IANS |August 9, 2019, 12:22 PM IST
Haven't Thought about Smith Leading Again: CA Chairman

Cricket Australia (CA) Chairman Earl Eddings has ruled out any current possibility of Steve Smith leading the side again as ban ends next year. Smith was suspended from playing for Australia for 12 months and he was handed an additional one year ban from captaining the side for his role in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town last year.

Smith meanwhile, returned to Australia's Test squad and slammed two centuries in Edgbaston to power Australia to a 251-run win in the first Ashes Test.

"It's not even on our radar. We've got a captain doing a great job. Steve has just come back into the side. We haven't even thought about it or mentioned it at board meetings," Eddings was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

"We're just glad that (Smith, Warner and Bancroft) are back. That's been a focus, getting the boys back into the team. And getting them playing the right way, which they are. So that's not our focus," he added.

"We're just happy they're doing well and happy to get them back in the side. Tim is captaining really well. It's not on the board agenda," he further said.

After Smith's suspension, Wicket-keeper-batsman Tim Paine was handed the responsibility to lead Australia in the longest format of the game.

