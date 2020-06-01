Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Haven't Touched a Bat During Lockdown, Focused on Fitness: Steve Smith

Steve Smith, perhaps the best batsman in the world, has made a shocking revelation WAToday. Former Australia skipper, who began his training with NSW on Monday at the Sydney Olympic Park said that, he didn't pick up the bat during the lockdown due to coronavirus.

Cricketnext Staff |June 1, 2020, 11:12 AM IST
Haven't Touched a Bat During Lockdown, Focused on Fitness: Steve Smith

Steve Smith, arguably the best batsman in the world, has made a shocking revelation to WAToday. Former Australia skipper, who began his training with NSW on Monday at the Sydney Olympic Park said that, he didn't pick up the bat during the lockdown due to coronavirus.

Instead Smith has spent his time working on his fitness by running half-marathons around Sydney's famous Bay Run.

“I’m probably in the best shape I’ve been in years, doing lots of running, lots of gym stuff at home. It’s been a couple of months of good hard work,” Smith said.

“I haven’t touched a bat, really. A couple of little drills at home but that’s about it. I’ve just tried to switch off from it a bit, which I don’t do very often. I was just focusing on getting myself fit and strong and refreshing mentally.

“I’ve done a few master classes at home [with fans online] ... but other than that I really haven’t picked up a cricket bat. It’s been a bit different but I’m sure in the long run it will probably be a good thing to freshen up after a pretty long year and a half since the World Cup and Ashes.”

The resumption to training comes with cost cutting likely to affect the staff of the Aussie team. The decision on that front will come in a fortnight but Smith believes that players will have to do with what they have.

"They all have a role to play, particularly as the game has evolved and got more professional. We've got people in different areas of expertise to help the team prepare and get ready to play. If that happens it will take some adjusting," Smith said.

"If that's the case, it'll be about guys being able to help each other out as well, particularly senior players being able to take a bit of time off your own game and help someone else out at training or something like that."

