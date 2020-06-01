Haven't Touched a Bat During Lockdown, Focused on Fitness: Steve Smith
Steve Smith, perhaps the best batsman in the world, has made a shocking revelation WAToday. Former Australia skipper, who began his training with NSW on Monday at the Sydney Olympic Park said that, he didn't pick up the bat during the lockdown due to coronavirus.
