Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs Ireland: I’m Having a Headache About Whom to Pick, Says Kohli

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 30, 2018, 9:52 AM IST
India vs Ireland: I’m Having a Headache About Whom to Pick, Says Kohli

Twitter

It was yet another convincing victory for India as they thrashed Ireland by a massive 143 runs in the second T20I and clinched the series 2-0. It was the just the kind of performance India would have hoped for before heading to England. With every player in the team contributing to team’s success, Indian skipper Virat Kohli feels that he has a problem of plenty.

Speaking at the post-match presentation Kohli said, “It was a balanced performance from all departments in both the games. I’m having a headache now about whom to pick. They’ve all done so well with the bat, but it’s a good problem to have. It’s a great phase for Indian cricket, and I’m happy the youngsters are doing well and taking their chances with both hands. Our bench-strength has done well too, with the guys shining through.”

With the England tour in sight, Kohli feels that the team needs to focus on their strengths and not worry about the opposition.

“For us the opposition doesn’t matter, and England will be the same. We focus on our strengths. The pitches are going to be good, so if they can come hard, we have the batting power to match that. We have two wrist spinners, so that is an advantage for us. If we are at our highest level of intensity, it will be a competitive series which we are looking forward to. England are a quality side but we have the firepower to match them. The benchmark has been set.”

On the other hand, after being convincingly beaten in the series, Ireland captain Gary Wilson expressed his disappointment.

“We were in a better place with the ball than last game. We know India are good at chasing, and the wicket wouldn’t have played differently whether we had batted first or bowled first,” Wilson said.

“I thought the grass might hold it a little bit today, and it didn’t spin as much as the other day. Plenty of lessons to be learnt, looking at the way they go about their game. They’re some of the best players so we can hopefully go talk to the coaches and come back stronger,” he concluded.

Also Watch

bhuvmeshwar kumarindia vs ireland 2018Ireland vs IndiaKuldeep Yadavrohit sharmavirat kohliyuzvendra chahal
First Published: June 30, 2018, 9:21 AM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking