Having Added Five Kgs in the Lockdown, Bulked-Up Mitchell Starc Hopes to Breach 160kph Mark
Mitchell Starc remains wary of injuries from bowling too fast but the Australia paceman hopes to push the 160 km per hour mark in the coming home summer after adding five kg to his frame during a long offseason.
