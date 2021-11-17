HAW vs FAL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS Barcelona 2021 match, November 17, 09:30 PM IST

Hawks vs Falco Dream11, HAW vs FAL Dream11 Latest Update, HAW vs FAL Dream11 Win, HAW vs FAL Dream11 App, HAW vs FAL Dream11 2021, HAW vs FAL Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, HAW vs FAL Dream11 Live Streaming

HAW vs FAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Barcelona 2021 match between Hawks and Falco:

Hawks will be crossing swords with Falco in the 33rd match of the ECS Barcelona 2021. The encounter will be hosted at the Videres Cricket Ground at 09:30 PM IST on November 17, Wednesday. Hawks need to bring their A-game to the fore to continue their fine run in the competition.

The team has won just three out of six league matches and are currently sitting at fifth place in the standings. Hawks were outclassed by Gracia in their last game by 10 runs as they failed to chase an easy total of 103 runs in 10 overs.

Falco, on the other hand, are doing well in the tournament. The team is standing in second place with five victories and one loss. Falco are on a two-match winning streak as they defeated Gracia and Catalunya CC in their last two games.

Ahead of the match between Hawks and Falco; here is everything you need to know:

HAW vs FAL Telecast

The Hawks vs Falco game will not be telecasted in India

HAW vs FAL Live Streaming

Fancode will live stream the Hawks vs Falco match in India.

HAW vs FAL Match Details

Hawks will be playing against Falco at the Videres Cricket Ground at 09:30 PM IST on November 17, Wednesday.

HAW vs FAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ijaz Ahmad

Vice-Captain- Kamran Zia

Suggested Playing XI for HAW vs FAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kamran Zia, Muhammad Yaseen

Batters: Aamir Javid, Ijaz Ahmad, Kamran Raja

All-rounders: Omar Ali, Shabaz Ahmed, Adeel Sarwar

Bowlers: Ameer Hamzah, Muhammad Bilal, Nadeem Shahzad

HAW vs FAL Probable XIs:

Hawks: Saif Ur Rehman, Hussnain Ali, Muhammad Sanaullah, Omar Ali, Muhammad Sohail, Ameer Hamzah, Umair Muhammad, Aamir Javid, Kamran Zia (c & wk), Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Bilal

Falco: Muhammad Yaseen (wk), Ijaz Ahmad, Hassan Ali, Rehman Rajput (c), Shabaz Ahmed, Zeeshan Raza, Naeem Shah, Nadeem Shahzad, Kamran Raja, Adeel Sarwar, Muhammad Sheraz

