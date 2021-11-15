HAW vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS Barcelona 2021 Match 30 between Hawks CC vs Gracia CC, November 16, 12:00 AM IST

HAW vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Barcelona 2021 match between Hawks CC and Gracia CC: Hawks CC (HAW) will take on Garcia (GAR) in match no. 30 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 on Monday, November 16 at the Ibrahim Vidreres Cricket Ground, Girona. The game is scheduled to start at 12:00 am (IST).

With three wins and one defeat in five games, the Hawks currently occupy fourth place in the ECS T10 Barcelona, 2021 points table. They are in fantastic form and have played some excellent cricket in their last two matches which they won against Fateh (by five wickets) and Montcado Royal (by four wickets). They’ll aim to keep up the winning momentum in this game.

Meanwhile, Gracia has played the same number of matches, winning two and losing one so far in the series. Their recent form has been excellent but are presently in sixth place in the rankings. The Catalunya Tigers beat them by nine wickets in their most recent match, the team would look to get back to winning ways in this game.

Ahead of the match between Hawks CC and Gracia CC; here is everything you need to know:

HAW vs GRA Telecast

There will be notelecast of the Hawks CC vs Gracia CC match in India

HAW vs GRA Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Hawks CC vs Gracia CC encounter will be available on the FanCode app and website.

HAW vs GRA Match Details

The match will be played at the Ibrahim Videres Cricket Ground, in Girona, Spain at 12:00 AM IST on Tuesday, November 16.

HAW vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Amir Hamza

Vice-Captain: Sojun Islam

Suggested Playing XI for HAW vs GRA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Khurram Shahzad

Batters: Kamraan Zia, Hosan Ahmed, Miah Alamin, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar

All-rounders: Amir Hamza, Muhammad Ali Meer, Sojun Islam

Bowlers: Munna Ahammed, Numan Ali, Mahmdul Islam

HAW vs GRA Probable XIs:

Hawks: Kamraan Zia, Khurram Shahzad, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Ameer Hamzah, Muhammad Ali Meer, Zafar Farhan, Amir Hamza, Waheed Elahi, Shakil Ahmed, Umair Muhammad, Numan Ali

Gracia: Miah Alamin, Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed, Shagar Choquedar, Mehedi Nitol, Rajib Miah, Sojun Islam, Mahbub Khan, Hosan Ahmed, Munna Ahammed, Mahmdul Islam

