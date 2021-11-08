HAW vs MR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS Barcelona 2021 Match, November 9, 12:00 AM IST

HAW vs MR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Barcelona 2021 match between Hawks and Montcada Royal: Hawks will be crossing swords with Montcada Royal in the 16th match of the ECS Barcelona 2021. The encounter will be hosted at the Videres Cricket Ground at 12:00 AM IST on November 09, Tuesday. This will be the first time that the two teams will be going up against each other in the T10 league.

Hawks are doing well in the T10 competition. The team has lost just one game against the table-toppers Catalunya Tigers. Further, the team has won two matches while their one game was abandoned due to rain. Hawks are currently second in the standings. The team needs to aim at nothing less than a victory to maintain their place in the top two.

Montcada Royal, on the other hand, are yet to register their first win of the ECS Barcelona 2021. The team hasn’t received many opportunities to express themselves so far as their first game was canceled. Royal were up against Catalunya Tigers in their second match and it didn’t go as per the plan as they ended up losing the game by nine wickets.

Ahead of the match between Hawks and Montcada Royal; here is everything you need to know:

HAW vs MR Telecast

The Hawks vs Montcada Royal game will not be telecast in India

HAW vs MR Live Streaming

Fancode will live stream the Hawks vs Montcada Royal encounter.

HAW vs MR Match Details

Hawks will be playing against Montcada Royal at the Videres Cricket Ground at 12:00 AM IST on November 09, Tuesday.

HAW vs MR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Muhammad Asif

Vice-Captain: Aamir Javid

Suggested Playing XI for HAW vs MR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Kamran Zia, Kashif Shafi

Batters: Aamir Javid, Sarfraz Anwar, Saif Ur Rehman

Allrounders: Omar Ali, Farrukh Sohail, MD Umar Waqas

Bowlers: Ameer Hamzah, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Asif

HAW vs MR Probable XIs

Hawks: Omar Ali, Muhammad Sohail, Ameer Hamzah, Umair Muhammad, Aamir Javid, Kamran Zia (c & wk), Saif Ur Rehman, Hussnain Ali, Muhammad Sanaullah, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Bilal

Montcada Royal: Hamza Saleem, Muhammad Naeem (c), MD Umar Waqas, Farrukh Sohail, Kashif Shafi (wk), Adeel Raja, Aamir Shahzad, Muhammad Asif, Sarfraz Anwar, Arif Majeed, Ibrar Hussain

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here