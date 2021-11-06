HAW vs PUW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS Barcelona 2021 match, November 06, 9:30 PM IST

HAW vs PUW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Barcelona 2021 match between Hawks and Punjab Warriors: Hawks will be playing their third match of the ECS Barcelona 2021 on Saturday as they will be squaring off against Punjab Warriors. The encounter will be hosted at the Videres Cricket Ground at 9:30 PM IST on November 06, Saturday.

Hawks have done everything right in the competition so far. The team’s first match was washed out due to rain while they produced an all-round effort against Catalunya Tigers to win the match by four wickets. Hawks kept their calm in a tricky run chase against the Tigers to win the game on the very last ball. The team will be hoping to carry forward the momentum in the league and continue their unbeaten run.

Punjab Warriors, on the other hand, have put themselves in trouble by losing their first two matches. The team hasn’t shown any intent or hunger as they faced big defeats against Hira Sabadell and Gracia. Warriors need to come up with a better performance on Saturday to open their account in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Hawks and Punjab Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

HAW vs PUW Telecast

The Hawks vs Punjab Warriors game will not be telecasted in India

HAW vs PUW Live Streaming

The match between Hawks and Punjab Warriors will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HAW vs PUW Match Details

The 11th match of the ECS Barcelona 2021 will see Hawks playing against Punjab Warriors at the Videres Cricket Ground at 9:30 PM IST on November 06, Saturday.

HAW vs PUW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Tejpal Singh Tajveer

Vice-Captain- Kamran Zia

Suggested Playing XI for HAW vs PUW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kamran Zia, Jagdeep Singh

Batters: Aamir Javid, Gurjit Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Saif Ur Rehman

All-rounders: Paramjit Singh, Tajveer, Manpreet Singh

Bowlers: Ameer Hamzah, Muhammad Bilal, Tarandeep Singh

HAW vs PUW Probable XIs:

Hawks: Umair Muhammad, Aamir Javid, Kamran Zia (c & wk), Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Sohail, Ameer Hamzah, Saif Ur Rehman, Hussnain Ali, Omar Ali, Muhammad Sanaullah

Punjab Warriors: Paramjit Singh, Mohsin Ali, Jagdeep Singh, Tejpal Singh Tajveer, Tarandeep Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Gurjit Singh, Paramvir Singh, Hardeep Singh Jr, Tajinder Singh, Charanjeet Singh

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here