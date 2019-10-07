Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 6: HK VS IRE

upcoming
HK HK
IRE IRE

Kuala Lumpur KAO

07 Oct, 201915:30 IST

2nd T20I: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Lahore

07 Oct, 201919:00 IST

Match 7: IRE VS NEP

upcoming
IRE IRE
NEP NEP

Lahore

09 Oct, 201911:00 IST

Match 8: OMA VS NED

upcoming
OMA OMA
NED NED

Lahore

09 Oct, 201915:00 IST

Haynes' Maiden Ton Propels Australia to Series Win Over Sri Lanka

Skipper Meg Lanning too chipped in with a valuable 45.

Cricketnext Staff |October 7, 2019, 1:14 PM IST
Haynes' Maiden Ton Propels Australia to Series Win Over Sri Lanka

It was yet another clinical performance by Australia against Sri Lanka in the second women’s ODI at Brisbane on Monday that helped the hosts take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Australia opener Rachael Haynes emerged as the star in her team’s victory as she smashed 118 in 132 balls – first ODI ton – to inflict a 110-run loss on the Lankan side.

After setting a total of 282/8, Sri Lanka were never in the contest and put up a meek show with the bat. Their innings was guided by fall of wickets at regular intervals, and could never match the required run-rate.

After losing Chamari Athapaththu for 14, Anushka Sanjeevani (36) and Harshitha Madavi (39) did string a partnership of 70, but consumed a lot of deliveries in the process that put a lot of pressure on batsmen to follow.

Once this partnership was broken, it was a matter of time that the Lankan team surrendered to the mighty Aussies. Left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen bagged 4/30, while Georgia Wareham ended with figures of 2/29.

Earlier in the day after opting to bat first, Australia made the most of conducive batting conditions. Haynes scored a ton, and was well supported by in-form Alyssa Healy who smashed 69 from 62 balls.

Skipper Meg Lanning too chipped in with a valuable 45.

In the bowling department, Achini Kulasuriya took 3/50 in her 10 overs, while skipper Sashikala Siriwardene returned with bowling figures of 2/41.

With just one match left, again at Brisbane, Sri Lankan team would like to salvage some pride and sign off with a win on the tour.

Alyssa Healyaustralia women vs sri lanka womenMeg Lanningrachael haynesSashikala Siriwardene

Related stories

Today Was Extra Special: Alyssa Healy After Smashing World Record Century
Cricketnext Staff | October 2, 2019, 11:48 PM IST

Today Was Extra Special: Alyssa Healy After Smashing World Record Century

Alyssa Healy Becomes Second Australian to Play 100th T20I
Cricketnext Staff | September 30, 2019, 5:58 PM IST

Alyssa Healy Becomes Second Australian to Play 100th T20I

Two Women’s T10 Games to be Held in Trinidad & Tobago Ahead of CPL Finals
Cricketnext Staff | October 1, 2019, 3:44 PM IST

Two Women’s T10 Games to be Held in Trinidad & Tobago Ahead of CPL Finals

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

IRE v HK
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

NEP v IRE
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

NED v OMA
Lahore All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more