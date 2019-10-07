It was yet another clinical performance by Australia against Sri Lanka in the second women’s ODI at Brisbane on Monday that helped the hosts take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Australia opener Rachael Haynes emerged as the star in her team’s victory as she smashed 118 in 132 balls – first ODI ton – to inflict a 110-run loss on the Lankan side.
After setting a total of 282/8, Sri Lanka were never in the contest and put up a meek show with the bat. Their innings was guided by fall of wickets at regular intervals, and could never match the required run-rate.
After losing Chamari Athapaththu for 14, Anushka Sanjeevani (36) and Harshitha Madavi (39) did string a partnership of 70, but consumed a lot of deliveries in the process that put a lot of pressure on batsmen to follow.
Once this partnership was broken, it was a matter of time that the Lankan team surrendered to the mighty Aussies. Left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen bagged 4/30, while Georgia Wareham ended with figures of 2/29.
Earlier in the day after opting to bat first, Australia made the most of conducive batting conditions. Haynes scored a ton, and was well supported by in-form Alyssa Healy who smashed 69 from 62 balls.
Skipper Meg Lanning too chipped in with a valuable 45.
In the bowling department, Achini Kulasuriya took 3/50 in her 10 overs, while skipper Sashikala Siriwardene returned with bowling figures of 2/41.
With just one match left, again at Brisbane, Sri Lankan team would like to salvage some pride and sign off with a win on the tour.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Haynes' Maiden Ton Propels Australia to Series Win Over Sri Lanka
Skipper Meg Lanning too chipped in with a valuable 45.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 2, 2019, 11:48 PM IST
Today Was Extra Special: Alyssa Healy After Smashing World Record Century
Cricketnext Staff | September 30, 2019, 5:58 PM IST
Alyssa Healy Becomes Second Australian to Play 100th T20I
Cricketnext Staff | October 1, 2019, 3:44 PM IST
Two Women’s T10 Games to be Held in Trinidad & Tobago Ahead of CPL Finals
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019
IRE v HKKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019
SL v PAKLahore
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019
NEP v IRELahore
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019
NED v OMALahore All Fixtures
Team Rankings