Haynes, Reifer, Simmons Make Short-list for West Indies Head Coach

The candidates have participated in a first-round exercise which will be used to determine a shortlist for follow-up interviews.

IANS |October 3, 2019, 9:52 AM IST
West Indies coach Floyd Reifer. (Pic: AFP)

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Wednesday short-listed three candidates for the final stage of the recruitment process for the role of full-time Head Coach for the West Indies men's team.

The three candidates shortlisted for the final interview stage are Desmond Haynes, Floyd Reifer, and Phil Simmons who progressed from the initial interview stage which concluded on October 1.

A total of six candidates participated in individual interviews lasting up to 90 minutes with the CWI interview panel. Critical areas discussed were applications of cricket specific experience, technical knowledge, performance planning process, performance measurement, performance-driven culture and also CWI's core values of passion, accountability, respect, integrity and team excellence.

CWI Vice-President, Kishore Shallow, who is Chairman of CWI's Human Resource Committee led the interview panel, which also included CWI Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams; CWI HR Manager, Oneka Martin-Bird; CWI Independent Director, Debra Coryat-Patton; and UK based Coaching Educator, Gordon Lord.

CWI President Ricky Skerritt said in a statement: "I am pleased to see such high quality West Indian talent and experience in the shortlisted candidates for the Head Coach position. I believe that any one of the three finalists would be an excellent choice as head coach, and I wish them every success at the final stage of interviews. On behalf of the Board and all stakeholders, I want to thank all of the applicants for coming forward to offer their services for this important leadership role. Vice President Shallow and his research and interview team have been most impressive with their efforts to date, and I want to say thank you to them as well."

The next phase of the recruitment process for the head coach of the West Indies Men's team is the final interview, scheduled to be completed by October 11.

The CWI also confirmed the start of the recruitment process for selectors of the West Indies Men's team panel, the West Indies Women and Girls teams panel, and the West Indies Boys selection panel. As many as 21 prospective candidates for the selection panels were identified by the Selection System Review Task Force, chaired by CWI Vice-President Shallow, and 18 have since confirmed their interest.

The candidates have participated in a first-round exercise which will be used to determine a shortlist for follow-up interviews.

The selection panel interview process is planned for completion by October 18.

