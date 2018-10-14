Hazratullah Zazai Smacks Six Sixes in an Over in Afghanistan Premier League 2018

Loading...
Bowling just the fourth over of the game, with the side defending a tall score of 244, Abdullah Mazari, a left-arm orthodox bowler, making his first appearance in the tournament would have hoped to start well but the debutant was in for a shock.
Zazai, the 20-year-old took him apart hitting him for six sixes, taking 37 runs from the first over which included a wide. Zazai brought up his fifty in just 12 balls, the joint-fastest in the history of the T20 cricket. He was eventually dismissed for a 17-ball 62. Zazai has been is fine form having already scored a ton earlier against Nangarhar Leopards. He made it to the elite list of players to have hit six sixes in an over in the shortest format of the game.
This match today is all about making new records. The flamboyant batsman Hazratullah Zazai has smacked 6 sixes in an over. Got his fifty in just 12 balls. #APLT20 @ACBofficials #BalkhVsKabul pic.twitter.com/KN1s5MJY5y— Afghanistan Premier League T20 (@APLT20official) October 14, 2018
The following is the list of players who have scored six sixes in an over in any format of the game:
• Sir Garfield Sobers for Nottinghamshire in a first-class fixture against Glamorgan.
• Ravi Shastri for Bombay (now Mumbai) against Baroda in a Ranji Trophy game.
• Herschelle Gibbs for South Africa against Netherlands in an ODI.
• Yuvraj Singh for India against England in a T20I at Durban.
• Alex Hales for Nottinghamshire in the T20 Blast against Warwickshire.
• Ravindra Jadeja for Jamnagar District against Amrelli in a Saurashtra Cricket Association tournament.
• Misbah-ul-Haq for Hong Kong Island United against Hung Hom Jaguars in Hong Kong T20 Blitz.
Zazai is one of the bright prospects which has been around for a while and will be eyeing a spot in the national side for Afghanistan and with such stellar performances, he won’t be too far either.
First Published: October 14, 2018, 8:30 PM IST