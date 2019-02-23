Hazratullah Zazai’s Record-breaking Knock Leaves Ireland Reeling

Loading...
His blistering knock – which included 11 fours and 16 sixes – saw Afghanistan score 278/3 in the first innings, a world record total in the game’s shortest format.
Zazai – whose 236-run opening stand with Usman Ghani also set a record for the highest partnership for any wicket in T20I history – gave a glimpse of what was to come in the third over when he smashed Peter Chase for two fours and a six.
Zazai then began to find the boundary with alarming regularity, which in turn gave his partner the confidence to go after the bowlers as well.
The two scored 64 runs in the powerplay and Zazai brought up his half-century in the 8th over itself, having already hit 5 fours and as many sixes.
The young opener looked to have thrown his wicket away in the 10th over off Shane Getkate's bowling but was handed a reprieve by George Dockrell, who dropped a sitter at deep point.
It was a mistake that Zazai ensured Ireland paid dearly for.
He ended the 10th over with a six and a four and then continued to plunder the bowling attack at will, with no bowler seeming to have any idea on how to contain the explosive southpaw.
He eventually brought up his maiden T20I century with a six, taking just 42 balls to get there but he wasn’t done yet.
Zazai and Ghani kept playing their shots until the latter was dismissed in the 18th over.
His dismissal saw a bit of a wobble creep into the end of Afghanistan’s innings as they lost another two wickets in quick succession, but Zazai stayed around till the end and even scored a boundary on the final ball of the innings.
First Published: February 23, 2019, 8:48 PM IST