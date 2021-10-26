HB-W vs BH-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for WBBL 2021 match, October 26, 11:20 AM IST

HB-W vs BH-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WBBL 2021 match between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Brisbane Heat Women: Hobart Hurricanes Women will be seen clashing against Brisbane Heat Women in the 18th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021. The two teams will take on each other at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston on October 26, Tuesday at 11:20 AM IST. Hobart Hurricanes Women and Brisbane Heat Women are expected to deliver a nail-biting performance as both the teams have experienced somewhat similar rides in the competition so far.

Hobart Hurricanes Women got off to a poor start as they lost their first two games on a trot. However, it seems that the team is finally getting back on track as they thrashed Melbourne Stars Women by 63 runs to script their first victory of the competition. With three points to their credit, Hobart are sixth in the standings.

On the contrary, Brisbane Heat Women are second with two victories, one loss, and one abandoned game. Brisbane Heat will be playing the Tuesday match after outclassing Adelaide Strikers Women by five runs in their last game.

Ahead of the match between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Brisbane Heat Women; here is everything you need to know:

HB-W vs BH-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network will telecast the Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women game in India.

HB-W vs BH-W Live Streaming

The match between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Brisbane Heat Women will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

HB-W vs BH-W Match Details

The Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women match will be hosted at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston at 11:20 AM IST on October 26, Tuesday.

HB-W vs BH-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Georgia Redmayne

Vice-Captain: Rachel Priest

Suggested Playing XI for HB-W vs BH-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh, Rachel Priest, Georgia Redmayne

Batters: Naomi Stalenberg, Mignon Du Preez, Georgia Voll

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris

Bowlers: Georgia Prestwidge, Molly Strano, Nicola Hancock

HB-W vs BH-W Probable XIs:

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Richa Ghosh, Nicola Carey, Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Priest (c & wk), Ruth Johnston, Mignon Du Preez, Belinda Vakarewa, Tayla Vlaeminck, Amy Smith, Sasha Moloney, Molly Strano

Brisbane Heat Women: Laura Kimmince, Jess Jonassen (c), Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Ellie Johnston, Anneke Bosch, Mikayla Hinkley, Poonam Yadav, Georgia Prestwidge, Nicola Hancock

