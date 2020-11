HB-W vs MR-W Dream11 Predictions, Rebel WBBL, Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

HB-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / HB-W vs MR-W Dream11 Best Picks / HB-W vs MR-W Dream11 Captain / HB-W vs MR-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Hobart Hurricanes Women will go up against the Melbourne Renegades Women in the 17th match of the ongoing Rebel WBBL series. HB-W are winless in the tournament so far and lies at the bottom of the points table with two losses and two draws in four matches. While with one win and three draws MR-W have five points and occupies the third spot. MR-W have a four-match winning streak against HB-W dating back to January 2019. HB-W need something special here to snap the record. The match will be played at 09:15 am IST at the Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney.

HB-W vs MR-W Rebel WBBL, Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Live Streaming

All matches of the Rebel WBBL can be watched online on FanCode.

HB-W vs MR-W Rebel WBBL, Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women: Live Score / Scorecard

HB-W vs MR-W Rebel WBBL, Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women: Match Details

November 3 – 09:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney

Rebel WBBL HB-W vs MR-W Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women

Rebel WBBL HB-W vs MR-W Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women captain: Rachel Priest

Rebel WBBL HB-W vs MR-W Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women vice-captain: Chloe Tryon

Rebel WBBL HB-W vs MR-W Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women wicketkeeper: Rachel Priest

Rebel WBBL HB-W vs MR-W Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women batsmen: Naomi Stalenberg, Corinne Hall, Lizelle Lee, Amy Satterthwaite

Rebel WBBL HB-W vs MR-W Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women all-rounders: Chloe Tryon, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux

Rebel WBBL HB-W vs MR-W Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women bowlers: Brooke Hepburn, Belinda Vakarewa, Molly Strano

HB-W vs MR-W Rebel WBBL, Hobart Hurricanes Women playing 11 against Melbourne Renegades Women: Rachel Priest (WK), Corinne Hall, Naomi Stalenberg, Erica Kershaw, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Nicola Carey, Sasha Maloney, Amy Smith, Belinda Vakarewa, Brooke Hepburn

HB-W vs MR-W Rebel WBBL, Melbourne Renegades Women playing 11 against Sydney Hobart Hurricanes Women: Lizelle Lee (WK), Erin Fazackerley, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Webb, Amy Satterthwaite, Josephine Dooley, Georgia Wareham, Maitlan Brown, Courtney Neale, Carly Leeson, Molly Strano

