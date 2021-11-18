HB-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for WBBL 2021 match, November 19, 10:10 AM IST

HB-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WBBL 2021 match between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Melbourne Renegades Women:The 49th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021 will see Hobart Hurricanes Women squaring off against Melbourne Renegades Women. The fixture will be played at the Ray Mitchell Oval in Harrup Park, Mackay on November 19, Friday at 10:10 AM IST.

Hobart Hurricanes Women are already out from the playoff race. The team failed to dish out decent performances and they are thus languishing at the bottom of the points table. Hobart have won just three from their 12 league matches. The team can now only play spoilsport for other franchises in the competition.

Melbourne Renegades Women became the first team to cement their place in the knockout round of WBBL 2021. Melbourne have lost just two while winning as many as eight fixtures. They are currently atop the standings and will fancy another victory on Friday to boost their confidence.

Ahead of the match between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Melbourne Renegades Women; here is everything you need to know:

HB-W vs MR-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the rights for telecasting Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women game in India.

HB-W vs MR-W Live Streaming

The match between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Melbourne Renegades Women will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

HB-W vs MR-W Match Details

Hobart Hurricanes Women will face Melbourne Renegades Women at the Ray Mitchell Oval in Harrup Park, Mackay at 10:10 AM IST on November 19, Friday.

HB-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Harmanpreet Kaur

Vice-Captain- Mignon Du Preez

Suggested Playing XI for HB-W vs MR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rachel Priest

Batters: Mignon Du Preez, Jess Duffin, Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophie Molineux, Nicola Carey, Eve Jones

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, Ella Hayward

HB-W vs MR-W Probable XIs:

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Priest (c & wk), Mignon Du Preez, Richa Ghosh, Nicola Carey, Molly Strano, Sasha Moloney, Tayla Vlaeminck, Angelina Genford, Amy Smith, Belinda Vakarewa

Melbourne Renegades Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Eve Jones, Carly Leeson, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jess Duffin, Josephine Dooley (wk), Sophie Molineux (c), Ella Hayward, Rhiann O’Donnell, Ellie Falconer, Holly Ferling

