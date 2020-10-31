HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 Predictions, WBBL Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 Best Picks / HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 Captain / HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Hobart Hurricanes Women will be eyeing to register their first win this season when they play host to Melbourne Stars Women in their upcoming WBBL fixture on Sunday, November 1. The WBBL Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women fixture will be played at the Drummoyne Oval. On the other hand, Melbourne Stars Women will look to return to winning ways in their upcoming away fixture.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

The WBBL Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women fixture will commence from 9:00 AM.

HB-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Playing XI: Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can watch all matches of the tournament on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. The match can also be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

HB-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Playing XI: Live Score

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

HB-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women: Match Details

November 1 - 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Drummoyne Oval.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

HB-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 team Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women:

HB-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women captain: Meg Lanning

HB-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women vice-captain: Natalie Sciver

HB-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women wicket keeper: Rachel Priest

HB-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women batsmen:Mignon du Preez, Meg Lanning, Naomi Stalenberg

HB-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women all-rounders: Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews

HB-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women bowlers: Holly Ferling, Katherine Brunt, Belinda Vakarewa

Also Read: Lots of Flaws to Point Out But We've Got to Believe in Ourselves, Says Shreyas Iyer After Loss to Mumbai

HB-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes Women playing 11 against Melbourne Stars Women: Rachel Priest (wk), Naomi Stalenberg, Hayley Matthews, Nicola Carey, Chloe Tryon, Corinne Hall (c), Sasha Moloney, Erica Kershaw, Amy Smith, Brooke Hepburn, Belinda Vakarewa

HB-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League Melbourne Stars Women playing 11 against Hobart Hurricanes Women: Meg Lanning (c), Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum (wk), Sophie Day, Holly Ferling, Katherine Brunt