HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 Predictions, WBBL Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatMatch Ended110/9(20.0) RR 5.5
DEL
MUM111/1(20.0) RR 5.5
Mumbai beat Delhi by 9 wickets
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriMatch Ended185/4(20.0) RR 9.25
PUN
RAJ186/3(20.0) RR 9.25
Rajasthan beat Punjab by 7 wickets
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
12:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
12:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 Predictions, WBBL Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 Best Picks / HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 Captain / HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 31, 2020, 8:19 PM IST
Hobart Hurricanes Women will be eyeing to register their first win this season when they play host to Melbourne Stars Women in their upcoming WBBL fixture on Sunday, November 1. The WBBL Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women fixture will be played at the Drummoyne Oval. On the other hand, Melbourne Stars Women will look to return to winning ways in their upcoming away fixture.
The WBBL Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women fixture will commence from 9:00 AM.
HB-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Playing XI: Live Streaming
Cricket enthusiasts can watch all matches of the tournament on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. The match can also be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
HB-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Playing XI: Live Score
HB-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women: Match Details
November 1 - 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Drummoyne Oval.
HB-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 team Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women:
HB-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women captain: Meg Lanning
HB-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women vice-captain: Natalie Sciver
HB-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women wicket keeper: Rachel Priest
HB-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women batsmen:Mignon du Preez, Meg Lanning, Naomi Stalenberg
HB-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women all-rounders: Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews
HB-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women bowlers: Holly Ferling, Katherine Brunt, Belinda Vakarewa
HB-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes Women playing 11 against Melbourne Stars Women: Rachel Priest (wk), Naomi Stalenberg, Hayley Matthews, Nicola Carey, Chloe Tryon, Corinne Hall (c), Sasha Moloney, Erica Kershaw, Amy Smith, Brooke Hepburn, Belinda Vakarewa
HB-W vs MS-W Women's Big Bash League Melbourne Stars Women playing 11 against Hobart Hurricanes Women: Meg Lanning (c), Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum (wk), Sophie Day, Holly Ferling, Katherine Brunt
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking