HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for WBBL 2021 match 20, October 27, 11:20 AM IST

HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WBBL 2021 match between Hobart Hurricane Women and Melbourne Stars Women: Hobart Hurricanes Women cross swords with Melbourne Stars Women in the 20th match of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021. The game will be played at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston on Wednesday, October 27 at 11:20 AM IST. The Rachel Priest-led Hurricanes are placed seventh with just a solitary win and three points from five games so far. They lost to Brisbane Heat Women by eight wickets in their previous encounter.

On the other hand, the Stars, led by Meg Lanning have two wins and as many losses, while one game was abandoned from five games thus far. They are placed fifth in the table. Contrary to the Hurricanes Women, they are coming off a by 12 runs triumph over Sydney Thunder Women from their last outing.

Melbourne Stars Women will look to continue their winning momentum while Hobart Hurricanes Women are in desperate need of a win to push themselves up in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Hobart Hurricane Women and Melbourne Stars Women; here is everything you need to know:

HB-W vs MS-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network will telecast the Hobart Hurricane Women vs Melbourne Stars Women game in India.

HB-W vs MS-W Live Streaming

The match between Hobart Hurricane Women and Melbourne Stars Women will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

HB-W vs MS-W Match Details

The Hobart Hurricane Women vs Melbourne Stars Women match will be hosted at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston at 11:20 AM IST on Wednesday, October 27.

HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rachel Priest

Vice-captain: Annabel Sutherland

Suggested Playing XI for HB-W vs MS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh, Rachel Priest

Batters: Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning, Naomi Stalenberg

Allrounders: Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Tess Flintoff, Tayla Vlaeminck

HB-W vs MS-W Probable XIs

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Ruth Johnston, Rachel Priest (C), Mignon du Preez, Richa Ghosh (WK), Naomi Stalenberg, Nicola Carey, Sasha Moloney, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, Amy Smith, Chloe Rafferty

Melbourne Stars Women: Elyse Villani, Annabel Sutherland, Meg Lanning (C), Maia Bouchier, Kim Garth, Erin Osborne, Nicole Faltum (WK), Tess Flintoff, Maddy Darke, Linsey Smith, Sophie Day

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here