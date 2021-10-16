HB-W vs SS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for WBBL 2021 match, October 17, 04:45 AM IST

HB-W vs SS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WBBL 2021 match between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Sydney Sixers Women: Hobart Hurricanes Women will clash against Sydney Sixers Women in the fourth match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021. The two teams will take on each other at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on October 17, Sunday, at 04:45 AM IST. Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers will come into the Sunday encounter with different moods.

Hobart Women will be low on confidence as they were denied a good start in the WBBL 2021. The team ended up on the losing side in their match against Melbourne Renegades by six wickets. After a loss in the first match, the Rachel Priest-led side will be hoping for redemption on Sunday.

On the contrary, Sydney Sixers Women enjoyed a perfect start to the 20-over competition. Ellyse Perry & Women thrashed Melbourne Stars by six wickets in the first match to make a statement. The victory has put Sydney in the second position in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Sydney Sixers Women; here is everything you need to know:

HB-W vs SS-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network will telecast the Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women game in India.

HB-W vs SS-W Live Streaming

The match between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Sydney Sixers Women will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

HB-W vs SS-W Match Details

The Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women match will be hosted at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart at 04:45 AM IST on October 17, Sunday.

HB-W vs SS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ellyse Perry

Vice-Captain- Naomi Stalenberg

Suggested Playing XI for HB-W vs SS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Mignon Du Preez, Naomi Stalenberg, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Tayla Vlaeminck, Belinda Vakarewa, Radha Yadav, Maitlan Brown

HB-W vs SS-W Probable XIs:

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Mignon Du Preez, Richa Ghosh, Rachel Priest, Ruth Johnston, Nicola Carey, Molly Strano, Belinda Vakarewa, Tayla Vlaeminck, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Sasha Maloney

Sydney Sixers Women: Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy, Shafali Verma, Nicole Bolton, Angela Reakes, Claire Moores, Stella Campbell, Emma Hughes, Radha Yadav, Maitlan Brown

