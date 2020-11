HB-W vs ST-W Dream11 Predictions, Rebel WBBL 2020, Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

HB-W vs ST-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / HB-W vs ST-W Dream11 Best Picks / HB-W vs ST-W Dream11 Captain / HB-W vs ST-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

The Rebel Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2020 will proceed to its 25th match as Hobart Hurricanes Women will come head-to-head against Sydney Thunder Women at the Hurstville Oval in Sydney. The match is scheduled to take place at 4am IST on Sunday, November 8. It will be streamed live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

While the Sydney Thunder Women’s team are playing well in the tournament, looking for yet another victory, the Hobart Hurricanes Women have had a contrasting journey, losing major matches to their competitors.

The Hobart Hurricanes Women are placed second last in the points table, winning only 1 match so far in the 5 matches that they have played. Sydney Thunder Women are placed at the second spot in the points table, winning 3 out of 6 matches in this tournament.

HB-W vs ST-W Rebel WBBL 2020, Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Live Streaming

All matches of the Rebel WBBL can be watched online on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

HB-W vs ST-W Rebel WBBL 2020, Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women: Live Score / Scorecard

HB-W vs ST-W Rebel WBBL 2020, Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women: Match Details

November 8 – 4 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Hurstville Oval in Sydney

Rebel WBBL 2020 HB-W vs ST-W Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women

Rebel WBBL 2020 HB-W vs ST-W Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women captain: Heather Knight

Rebel WBBL 2020 HB-W vs ST-W Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women vice-captain: Sammy Jo-Johnson

Rebel WBBL 2020 HB-W vs ST-W Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women wicketkeeper: Rachel Priest

Rebel WBBL 2020 HB-W vs ST-W Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women batsmen: Naomi Stalenberg, Rachael Haynes, Rachel Trenaman, Heather Knight

Rebel WBBL 2020 HB-W vs ST-W Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women all-rounders: Hayley Mathews, Nicola Carey, Sammy Jo-Johnson

Rebel WBBL 2020 HB-W vs ST-W Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women bowlers: Belinda Vakarewa, Sam Bates, Lauren Smith

HB-W vs ST-W Rebel WBBL 2020, Hobart Hurricanes Women playing 11 against Sydney Thunder Women: Rachel Priest (WK), Naomi Stalenberg, Hayley Mathews, Nicola Carey, Corinne Hall (C), Chloe Tryon, Sasha Moloney, Erica Kershaw, Amy Smith, Brooke Hepburn, Belinda Vakarewa

HB-W vs ST-W Rebel WBBL 2020, Sydney Thunder Women playing 11 against Hobart Hurricanes Women: Rachael Haynes, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Hannah Darlington, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson (WK), Sammy Jo-Johnson, Shabnim Ismail, Sam Bates, Lauren Smith, Phoebe Litchfield