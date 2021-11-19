HB-W vs ST-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for WBBL 2021 match, November 20, 10:10 AM IST

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Dream11, HB-W vs ST-W Dream11 Latest Update, HB-W vs ST-W Dream11 Win, HB-W vs ST-W Dream11 App, HB-W vs ST-W Dream11 2021, HB-W vs ST-W Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, HB-W vs ST-W Dream11 Live Streaming

HB-W vs ST-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WBBL 2021 match between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Sydney Thunder Women:

In the upcoming 53rd match of WBBL 22021, Hobart Hurricanes Women will be locking horns with Sydney Thunder Women at the Harrup Park in Mackay on November 20, Saturday at 10:10 AM IST. The match between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Sydney Thunder Women doesn’t hold any importance as both the teams are out from the playoff race.

This will be the second time that the two teams will face each other during the 2021 edition. The first match between the two sides was Hobart Hurricanes Women getting outclassed by Sydney Thunder Women by 37 runs. Batting first Sydney posted 146 runs and then restricted Hobart to 109 runs in 20 overs.

Talking about overall performance, Hobart are sixth in the standings with four victories and eight losses. Sydney, on the other hand, are languishing at the last place with just three wins from 12 league matches.

Ahead of the match between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Sydney Thunder Women; here is everything you need to know:

HB-W vs ST-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the rights for telecasting Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women game in India.

HB-W vs ST-W Live Streaming

The match between Hobart Hurricanes Women and Sydney Thunder Women will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

HB-W vs ST-W Match Details

Hobart Hurricanes Women will face Sydney Thunder Women at the Harrup Park in Mackay at 10:10 AM IST on November 20, Saturday.

HB-W vs ST-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Nicola Carey

Vice-Captain- Smriti Mandhana

Suggested Playing XI for HB-W vs ST-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rachel Priest, Tahlia Wilson

Batters: Mignon Du Preez, Phoebe Litchfield, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Ruth Johnston, Nicola Carey

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Hannah Darlington, Tayla Vlaeminck

HB-W vs ST-W Probable XIs:

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Belinda Vakarewa, Richa Ghosh, Rachel Priest (c & wk), Ruth Johnston, Mignon Du Preez, Sasha Moloney, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, Amy Smith, Nicola Carey, Naomi Stalenberg

Sydney Thunder Women: Lauren Smith, Issy Wong, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Smriti Mandhana, Phoebe Litchfield, Hannah Darlington (c), Kate Peterson, Samantha Bates, Corinne Hall, Deepti Sharma, Sammy-Jo Johnson

