ECS ROME, 2020 1st Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

1ST INN

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club *

24/1 (2.2)

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club

Toss won by Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club (decided to field)

HBS vs VRA Dream11 Team Dutch T20 Cup HBS Craeyenhout vs VRA Amsterdam – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 5, 2020

HBS vs VRA Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / HBS vs VRA Dream11 Best Picks / HBS vs VRA Dream11 Captain / HBS vs VRA Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |September 5, 2020, 11:22 AM IST
HBS vs VRA Dream11 Team Dutch T20 Cup HBS Craeyenhout vs VRA Amsterdam – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 5, 2020

HBS vs VRA Dream11 Team Prediction Dutch T20 Cup | The First semi-final of the Dutch T20 Cup will be played between HBS Craeyenhout and VRA Amsterdam at Voorburg’s Westvliet Ground on Saturday.

HBS vs VRA Dutch T20 Cup Live Streaming Details

European Cricket Network and on FanCode

HBS vs VRA Dutch T20 Cup Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

HBS vs VRA Dutch T20 Cup Match Details

September 5 – 1:30 PM IST from Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground.

HBS vs VRA Dutch T20 Cup My Dream11 Team

HBS vs VRA Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Mitch Lees

HBS vs VRA Dream11 Team Batsmen: Ben Cooper (VICE CAPTAIN), Vikram Singh, Adak Ahmed

HBS vs VRA Dream11 Team All-rounders: Peter Borren, Quirjin Gunning, Navjit Singh, Julian de Mey (CAPTAIN)

HBS vs VRA Dream11 Team Bowlers: Adeel Raja, Leon Turmaine, Wessel Coster

HBS vs VRA Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

HBS Craeyenhout : RP Mason, M Singh, JI de Mey, N Singh, A Ahmed, FJ Vink (C), SP Vink, BFJ Boddendijk, WT Coster, S Geenevasen, MMR Scholte (wk).

VRA Amsterdam : V Singh, B Cooper, SR Rasool, D Dasgupta, Q Gunning, L. Turmaine, M Lees (wk), P.W. Borren (C), M.A.K. Raja, A Abid.

