HBS vs VRA Dream11 Team Dutch T20 Cup HBS Craeyenhout vs VRA Amsterdam – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 5, 2020

HBS vs VRA Dream11 Team Prediction Dutch T20 Cup | The First semi-final of the Dutch T20 Cup will be played between HBS Craeyenhout and VRA Amsterdam at Voorburg’s Westvliet Ground on Saturday.
HBS vs VRA Dutch T20 Cup Match Details
September 5 – 1:30 PM IST from Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground.
HBS vs VRA Dutch T20 Cup My Dream11 Team
HBS vs VRA Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Mitch Lees
HBS vs VRA Dream11 Team Batsmen: Ben Cooper (VICE CAPTAIN), Vikram Singh, Adak Ahmed
HBS vs VRA Dream11 Team All-rounders: Peter Borren, Quirjin Gunning, Navjit Singh, Julian de Mey (CAPTAIN)
HBS vs VRA Dream11 Team Bowlers: Adeel Raja, Leon Turmaine, Wessel Coster
HBS vs VRA Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
HBS Craeyenhout : RP Mason, M Singh, JI de Mey, N Singh, A Ahmed, FJ Vink (C), SP Vink, BFJ Boddendijk, WT Coster, S Geenevasen, MMR Scholte (wk).
VRA Amsterdam : V Singh, B Cooper, SR Rasool, D Dasgupta, Q Gunning, L. Turmaine, M Lees (wk), P.W. Borren (C), M.A.K. Raja, A Abid.
