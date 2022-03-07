HBSC vs FAR Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For European Cricket League 2022, March 7, 1:30 PM IST

HBSC vs FAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League 2022 match between HBS Craeyenhout and Farmers: It is now time for the teams of Group E of the European Cricket League to showcase their mettle on the cricket pitch. A total of 24 Group E matches will be played between six teams. The team that forms a part of the group are HBS Craeyenhout, Farmers, Pak I Care, Malo, GEK Corfu, and Punjab Lions.

Each team will play against the other five teams once in the league round followed by the playoffs. All the games will be conducted at the Cartama Oval in Spain. In the opening match of Group E, we have HBS Craeyenhout squaring off against Farmers.

Both the teams have a relatively younger squad at their disposal. Manjinder Singh, Julain Van Denraad, Julian De Mey, and Navjit Singh are the players to watch out for from HBS Craeyenhout. Coming to Farmers, they have Will Perchard, Jack De Gruchy, Charles Perchard, and Rhys Palmer as their key players.

Ahead of the match between HBS Craeyenhout and Farmers; here is everything you need to know:

HBSC vs FAR Telecast

HBS Craeyenhout vs Farmers game will not be telecast in India.

HBSC vs FAR Live Streaming

The European Cricket League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HBSC vs FAR Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval, Spain at 1:30 pm IST on March 7, Monday.

HBSC vs FAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Will Perchard

Vice-Captain: Navjit Singh

Suggested Playing XI for HBSC vs FAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Tobias Visee

Batters: Charles Perchard, Navjit Singh, Stephan Vink

All-rounders: Will Perchard, Manjinder Singh, Ben Kynman

Bowlers: Julian De Mey, Rhys Palmer, Julius Sumerauer, Benno Boddendijik

HBSC vs FAR Probable XIs

HBS Craeyenhout: Tayo Walbrugh, Julian De Mey, Reece Mason, Ferdi Vink, Adal Ahmed, Benno Boddendijk, Tobias Visee, Martijn Scholte, Manjinder Singh, Navjit Singh, Stephan Vink

Farmers: Joel Richardson, Zak Tribe, William Perchard, George Richardson, Julius Sumerauer, Asa Tribe, Charles Perchard, James Perchard, Rhys Palmer, James Smith, Ben Kynman

