HBSC vs GEK Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, European Cricket League 2022. March 7, 5:30 PM IST

HBSC vs GEK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League 2022 match between HBS Craeyenhout and GEK Corfu: In the third Group E match of the European Cricket League 2022, HBS Craeyenhout will play against GEK Corfu. The contest between the two sides will be played at the Cartama Oval, Spain at 5:30 pm IST on March 7, Monday.

GEK Corfu will be at a slight disadvantage as they will be playing their first game against HBS Craeyenhout. The team can take some time to get used to the playing conditions. Having said that, Corfu is a strong unit as they have a lot of experienced players to their name.

Coming to HBS Craeyenhout, they are a batting heavy side. The team has some good hitters including Stephan Vink, Reece Mason and Manjinder Singh. HBS will play against GEK Corfu after an encounter with Farmers in the curtain-raiser.

Ahead of the match between HBS Craeyenhout and GEK Corfu; here is everything you need to know:

HBSC vs GEK Telecast

HBS Craeyenhout vs GEK Corfu game will not be telecast in India.

HBSC vs GEK Live Streaming

The European Cricket League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HBSC vs GEK Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval, Spain at 5:30 pm IST on March 7, Monday.

HBSC vs GEK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Julian De Mey

Vice-Captain; Arslan Ahmed

Suggested Playing XI for HBSC vs GEK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Tobias Visee

Batters: Stephan Vink, Reece Mason, Anastasios-Tasos Manousis

All-rounders: Manjinder Singh, Adal Ahmed, Arslan Ahmed

Bowlers: Julian De Mey, Benno Boddendijk, Nikolaos Mourikis, Aslam Mohammad

HBSC vs GEK Probable XIs

HBS Craeyenhout: Reece Mason, Ferdi Vink, Adal Ahmed, Benno Boddendijk, Navjit Singh, Julian De Mey, Tobias Visee, Martijn Scholte, Manjinder Singh, Stephan Vink, Tayo Walbrugh

GEK Corfu: Peter Magafas, Asrar Ahmed, Giorgos Nikitas, Anastasios-Tasos Manousis, Aslam Mohammad, Arslan Ahmed, Nikos Bouzis, Stathis Kakarougas, Georgios Galanis, Ilias Bardis, Nikolaos Mourikis

