HBSC vs PNL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for European Cricket League 2022 match, March 9, 5:30 pm IST

HBSC vs PNL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League 2022 match between HBS Craeyenhout and Punjab Lions Nicosia: HBS Craeyenhout will lock horns with Punjab Lions Nicosia for the first time in the 13th Group E match of the European Cricket League 2022, The two sides will be playing against each other at the Cartama Oval, Spain at 5:30 pm IST on March 9, Wednesday.

Punjab Lions Nicosia are a strong side. The franchise picked up the pace after losing its first game to Pak I Care by five wickets. Punjab ruled the 22-year-old with their all-around performance in their first two matches against Farmers and GEK Corfu by eight wickets and 37 runs respectively.

HBS Craeyenhout are also putting up a brilliant show in the T10 Championship. They won their first three consecutive games to occupy the top place in the points table. Craeyenhout tasted defeat for the first time in their last match as they were outplayed by Pakistan I Care by 34 runs.

Ahead of the match between HBS Craeyenhout and Punjab Lions Nicosia; here is everything you need to know:

HBSC vs PNL Telecast

HBS Craeyenhout vs Punjab Lions Nicosia game will not be telecast in India.

HBSC vs PNL Live Streaming

The European Cricket League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HBSC vs PNL Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval, Spain at 5:30 pm IST on March 9, Wednesday.

HBSC vs PNL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Gurapartap Singh

Vice-Captain - Manjinder Singh

Suggested Playing XI for HBSC vs PNL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tobias Visee

Batters: Tayo Walbrugh, Navjit Singh, Stephan Vink

All-rounders: Manjinder Singh, Roman Mazumder, Neeraj Tiwari, Gurapartap Singh

Bowlers: Taranjit Singh, Julian De Mey, Ferdi Vink

HBSC vs PNL Probable XIs:

HBS Craeyenhout: Tayo Walbrugh, Adal Ahmed, Reece Mason, Julian De Mey, Ferdi Vink, Manjinder Singh, Martijn Scholte, Navjit Singh, Tobias Visee, Stephan Vink, Benno Boddendijk

Punjab Lions Nicosia: Vikram Verma, Qasim Anwar, Sushil Kumar, Mehran Khan, Gurapartap Singh, Chamal Sadun, Roman Mazumder, Rajwinder Singh Brar, Lakhwinder Singh, Taranjit Singh, Neeraj Tiwari

