Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

16 Sep, 202017:30 IST

Match 1: MI VS CSK

upcoming
MI MI
CSK CSK

Abu Dhabi

19 Sep, 202019:30 IST

HCA President Mohammad Azharuddin Files Police Complaint against Association Member for Alleged Abuse

Former India captain and President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) Mohammad Azharuddin on Monday filed a police complaint here, alleging that a member of the association ‘abused’ him verbally, police said.

PTI |September 7, 2020, 10:51 PM IST
HCA President Mohammad Azharuddin Files Police Complaint against Association Member for Alleged Abuse

Former India captain and President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) Mohammad Azharuddin on Monday filed a police complaint here, alleging that a member of the association ‘abused’ him verbally, police said.

Azharuddin, in the complaint, said that a committee member of the HCA had used “abusive” language against him and an employee of the association over an administrative matter, they said.

Based on the complaint, a case had been registered against the HCA member under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, a police official told PTI adding further investigations were on.

cricketcricket newsHCAHyderabad Cricket AssociationMohammad Azharuddin

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Wed, 16 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester

Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 1 | Sat, 19 Sep, 2020

CSK vs MI
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more