HCA President Mohammad Azharuddin Files Police Complaint against Association Member for Alleged Abuse
Former India captain and President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) Mohammad Azharuddin on Monday filed a police complaint here, alleging that a member of the association ‘abused’ him verbally, police said.
