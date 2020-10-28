HCC vs BCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Hawks CC vs Bengali CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueMatch Ended219/2(20.0) RR 10.95
HYD
DEL131/10(20.0) RR 10.95
Hyderabad beat Delhi by 88 runs
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonMatch Ended149/9(20.0) RR 7.45
KOL
PUN150/2(20.0) RR 7.45
Punjab beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
12:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
12:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
12:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd ODI - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
HCC vs BCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Hawks CC vs Bengali CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
HCC vs BCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / HCC vs BCC Dream11 Best Picks / HCC vs BCC Dream11 Captain / HCC vs BCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 28, 2020, 12:32 PM IST
Hawks CC and Bengali CC have been in terrible shape in the league. It must be mentioned that even though Bengali CC have played five matches till now, they have not managed to register its win in a single match. Hawks CC on the other hand have only won a single outing of the five they have played. With this outing, it is quite certain that the guest team will be eyeing the win to register their first victory in the series.
ECS T10 Barcelona, Hawks CC vs Bengali CC match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 28. The face-off will commence from 3 PM IST and will be held at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.
In the last match, Hawks CC squared off against Kings CC. HCC lost the outing by nine wickets. Bengali CC on the other hand lost the match to United CC Girona by six wickets.
HCC vs BCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Hawks CC vs Bengali CC Live Streaming
Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
HCC vs BCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Hawks CC vs Bengali CC Live Score / Scorecard
HCC vs BCC ECS T10 Hawks CC vs Bengali CC: Match Details
October 28 - 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.
ECS T10 Barcelona, HCC vs BCC Dream11 team for Hawks CC vs Bengali CC
ECS T10 Barcelona HCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction for Hawks CC vs Bengali CC captain: , Haris Hassan
ECS T10 Barcelona HCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction for Hawks CC vs Bengali CC vice-captain: Imran ul-Haq
ECS T10 Barcelona HCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction for Hawks CC vs Bengali CC wicket keeper: Kamran Mirza
ECS T10 Barcelona HCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction for Hawks CC vs Bengali CC batsmen: Haris Hassan, Fazel-Karim Shinwari, Zaki Shah
ECS T10 Barcelona HCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction for Hawks CC vs Bengali CC all-rounders: Saranjit Singh, Waleed Mubashir, Jasbir Singh, Imran ul-Haq
ECS T10 Barcelona HCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction for Hawks CC vs Bengali CC bowlers: Waheed ur-Rehman, Waseem Sardar Khan, Delagha Shirzad
HCC vs BCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Hawks CC playing 11 against Bengali CC: Kamran Mirza (WK), Gurnam Singh, Harman Singh, Hassan Shah, Nishan Singh, Fazel-Karim Shinwari, Zaki Shah, Delagha Shirzad, Saranjit Singh, Waleed Mubashir, Jasbir Singh
HCC vs BCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Bengali CC playing 11 against Hawks CC: Muhammad Zubair (WK), Zahid Mahmood, Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Abul Farhad, Javed Iqbal, Sazib Bhuiyan, Ravindra Singh Bist, Waheed ur-Rehman, Waseem Sardar Khan, Haris Hassan, Imran ul-Haq
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking