HCC vs BCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Hawks CC vs Bengali CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Hawks CC and Bengali CC have been in terrible shape in the league. It must be mentioned that even though Bengali CC have played five matches till now, they have not managed to register its win in a single match. Hawks CC on the other hand have only won a single outing of the five they have played. With this outing, it is quite certain that the guest team will be eyeing the win to register their first victory in the series.

ECS T10 Barcelona, Hawks CC vs Bengali CC match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 28. The face-off will commence from 3 PM IST and will be held at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

In the last match, Hawks CC squared off against Kings CC. HCC lost the outing by nine wickets. Bengali CC on the other hand lost the match to United CC Girona by six wickets.

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

October 28 - 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

ECS T10 Barcelona HCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction for Hawks CC vs Bengali CC captain: , Haris Hassan

ECS T10 Barcelona HCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction for Hawks CC vs Bengali CC vice-captain: Imran ul-Haq

ECS T10 Barcelona HCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction for Hawks CC vs Bengali CC wicket keeper: Kamran Mirza

ECS T10 Barcelona HCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction for Hawks CC vs Bengali CC batsmen: Haris Hassan, Fazel-Karim Shinwari, Zaki Shah

ECS T10 Barcelona HCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction for Hawks CC vs Bengali CC all-rounders: Saranjit Singh, Waleed Mubashir, Jasbir Singh, Imran ul-Haq

ECS T10 Barcelona HCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction for Hawks CC vs Bengali CC bowlers: Waheed ur-Rehman, Waseem Sardar Khan, Delagha Shirzad

HCC vs BCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Hawks CC playing 11 against Bengali CC: Kamran Mirza (WK), Gurnam Singh, Harman Singh, Hassan Shah, Nishan Singh, Fazel-Karim Shinwari, Zaki Shah, Delagha Shirzad, Saranjit Singh, Waleed Mubashir, Jasbir Singh

HCC vs BCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Bengali CC playing 11 against Hawks CC: Muhammad Zubair (WK), Zahid Mahmood, Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Abul Farhad, Javed Iqbal, Sazib Bhuiyan, Ravindra Singh Bist, Waheed ur-Rehman, Waseem Sardar Khan, Haris Hassan, Imran ul-Haq