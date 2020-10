HCC vs BSH Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / HCC vs BSH Dream11 Best Picks / HCC vs BSH Dream11 Captain / HCC vs BSH Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

HCC vs BSH Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Hawks CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | This is the first time Hawks CC will be playing in the ECS T10 Barcelona league. This is going to be the second match in the series. Badalona Shaheen CC will have already faced United CC Girona earlier in the day.

ECS T10 Barcelona, Hawks CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC is scheduled for Monday October 12 at 2:30 PM. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

October 12 - 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

ECS T10 Barcelona HCC vs BSH Dream11 prediction for Hawks CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC captain: Hamza Saleem Dar

ECS T10 Barcelona HCC vs BSH Dream11 prediction for Hawks CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC vice-captain: Babar Khan

ECS T10 Barcelona HCC vs BSH Dream11 prediction for Hawks CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC wicket keeper: Kamran Zia

ECS T10 Barcelona HCC vs BSH Dream11 prediction for Hawks CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC batsmen: Amir Hamza, Zafar Farhan, Bilawal Khan

ECS T10 Barcelona HCC vs BSH Dream11 prediction for Hawks CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC all-rounders: Umar Latif, Muhammad Bilal, Hamza Saleem Dar

ECS T10 Barcelona HCC vs BSH Dream11 prediction for Hawks CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC bowlers: Umar Latif, Muhammad Bilal, Hamza Saleem Dar

HCC vs BSH ECS T10 Barcelona, Hawks CC playing 11 against Badalona Shaheen: Kamran Zia, Khuram Shahzad, Amir Hamza, Zafar Farhan, Muhammad Bilal, Umar Latif, M Sanaullah, Amir Ali, Umair Muhammad, Inzamam Gulfam, Adnan Zia

HCC vs BSH ECS T10 Barcelona, Badalona Shaheen playing 11 against Hawks CC: Babar Khan, Hamza Saleem Dar, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Umair Javed, Hamza Ali, Mati- Ur-Rehman Malik, Badar Iqbal, Adeel Abbass, Mohammad Shafeer